How puzzle video games can improve brain health and focus

There’s a reason Sherlock Holmes and his escapades haven’t gone out of style since he made his debut in A Study in Scarlet back in 1887. That's the enduring popularity of a good puzzle. And who doesn’t love to pit their wits and flex their powers of deduction against a powerful video game?

Puzzles are having a major moment. This includes books, such as the popular Murdle series of mysteries; escape rooms where groups must solve the clues together to unlock the door; and even Wordle, which has maintained its pandemic-era popularity.

Released this year, video game Blue Prince has proved wildly popular thanks to its mix of storytelling and puzzle-solving. Gamers play as Simon P Jones, a young man who is set to inherit the Mt Holly Estate from his grandfather, Herbert S Sinclair, but only if he can find the manor’s hidden 46th room. Players need to build the interior of the estate to create a maze-like layout that leads to the hidden room.

“I'm at that age where a wild Friday night involves staying in and playing video games with my better half,” says Nathan Irvine, radio and podcast producer at Dubai Eye. “Blue Prince is our current favourite. We play it together – one uses the controller to wander around the mansion, and the other takes notes on clues. Before Blue Prince, our evening's entertainment revolved around other multiplayer puzzle games, such as Tetris Effect, PixelJunk Monsters 2 and Lumines Remastered.”

Are puzzle games good for the brain?

While parents often lament the amount of time their children spend on their computers, not all video games are created equal. Puzzle-focused games can have an array of benefits.

Puzzle game Tetris has stood the test of time. Getty Images

“I’ve seen first-hand the cognitive and behavioural benefits of puzzle and logic games,” says Gayatri Govind Gajjam a clinical psychologist at Aster DYU Child Development Centre. “These games offer far more than entertainment, they can be powerful tools for cognitive development and mental well-being. Puzzle and logic games are more than just a form of entertainment; they provide meaningful cognitive stimulation, and enhance critical thinking, working memory and mental flexibility.”

Mental stimulation is a key component when choosing video games that aid growth. Structured challenges such as puzzle and clue-solving strengthen executive functioning and encourage sustained focus.

Key brain health benefits can include improved problem-solving skills, enhanced working memory, improved cognitive flexibility and, interestingly for those with ADHD or other inattention disorders, increased attention and concentration.

“These games activate multiple regions of the brain,” says Gajjam. “The prefrontal cortex is heavily engaged as players plan, strategise and solve problems. The hippocampus supports memory formation and recall, while the parietal lobes assist with spatial awareness and logical reasoning. Engaging these areas regularly promotes interconnectivity between brain regions, which enhances overall cognitive efficiency.”

Benefits for young and old

Video games are often considered the preserve of the young, but puzzle games are cross-generational, with benefits for younger and older brains alike.

“One of the most fascinating aspects of logic and puzzle gameplay is that their impact is age-specific, yet universally beneficial,” says Yasir Shafi, a homeopathy practitioner at Wellth.

Chants of Sennar involves decoding fictional languages and writings. Photo: Handout

“While the mechanisms of benefit may differ by age, the underlying principle remains the same: consistent, challenging mental activity is one of the most effective ways to support brain health across the lifespan.”

Puzzle video games such as Blue Prince change on a daily basis, engaging you to constantly learn and take notes as you proceed, while the game Chants of Sennaar involves decoding fictional languages and writing to advance, enhancing critical thinking and improved cognitive processing speed.

“There have always been plenty of puzzle and logic games around,” says Irvine. “Tetris is a great example that has stood the test of time. Originally released in 1984, its many iterations – but simple formula – make it one of the top-selling games of all time.”

Four puzzle video games to download now

The Case of the Golden Idol

The Case of the Golden Idol is for murder mystery fans. Handout

Available on: Nintendo Switch, MacOS, Xbox, Mobile, PlayStation and PC

If murder puzzles are your thing, step into The Case of the Golden Idol in which you must find the murderer at each stage of the game. With clues and evidence all around, this is the ideal game to play with friends and family as you work to eliminate suspects and find connections between the deceased.

Return of the Obra Dinn

Return of the Obra Dinn is an old-school game. Photo: Handout

Available on: PlayStation, PC, MacOS, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Mystery fans will be in their element with this old-school game in which the merchant vessel Obra Dinn which disappeared in 1803 suddenly reappears off the coast of England five years later. Surprise, surprise, everyone on board is dead and it’s up to you to discover how each person died using a pocket watch that allows you to see their final moments.

Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is an interplanetary puzzle. Photo: Handout

Available on: Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and PC

In Outer Wilds you’ll find yourself stuck in a 22-minute time loop in a dying solar system trying to discover what is happening and how you can save everyone. Working out why the system is degenerating is the key, and you must visit nearby planets to try to escape the loop, solving mysteries along the way.

Gorogoa

In Gorogoa, the sketches hide hidden meanings. Photo: Annapurna Interactive

Available on: Mobile, PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Simpler than many puzzle games on the market, Gorogoa's gentle sketch-style scenes hold hidden meanings. It's reminiscent of hand-held sliding puzzles in which you move square tiles to complete the image. In this slow-paced game the screen is divided into four panels, each featuring a scene you can interact with and deconstruct to move the story along.

