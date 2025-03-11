French project director Maxime Coche took a year off work to travel with his wife and three children. Photo: Maxime Coche
French project director Maxime Coche took a year off work to travel with his wife and three children. Photo: Maxime Coche

News

UAE

How UAE professionals are rethinking sabbaticals, from mini-MBAs to year-long career breaks

Extended leave is uncommon in the Emirates, but a growing number of employers are finding ways to incorporate them into HR policy

Katy Gillett
Katy Gillett

March 11, 2025