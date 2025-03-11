How UAE professionals are rethinking sabbaticals, from mini-MBAs to year-long career breaks

Companies and professionals in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> are taking a new look at sabbaticals, with some opting for structured mini-MBAs and skill-building programmes, while others are committing to longer career breaks of up to a year for travel, family time or personal growth. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/uae-residents-reveal-how-they-financed-their-dream-sabbaticals-1.622256" target="_blank">A sabbatical</a> - a period of usually between four to six months away from work when a person is still technically employed and may be paid - seems impractical in the UAE, where the job market is fast-paced and industries evolve rapidly. But as conversations around <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/09/17/four-day-work-week-dubai-benefits/" target="_blank">work-life balance </a>shift, some more progressive firms are discovering ways to offer extended time off to their employees. Dubai-based specialist PR and communications agency TishTash recently introduced such a policy, allowing full-time staff who have been with the company for three years or more to take a mini sabbatical of up to three months off. “Allowing staff the time to do this will only benefit TishTash in the long term, as staff come back with a renewed energy and often bring something new to the table,” managing director Polly Williams told <i>The National</i>. “It also strengthens employee loyalty and boosts team morale.” Sabbaticals have been on the rise at companies worldwide, particularly as people head back to offices post-pandemic. According to data from the UK’s Chartered Management Institute last year, more manager-level professionals than ever are choosing employers that offer sabbaticals, with 53 per cent saying their organisations provide some form of sabbatical leave. The research showed employees under 55 are especially likely to value this option, with 80 per cent saying it is important, citing reasons such as improved mental health, fostering a flexible work culture and increasing talent retention rates, particularly at a time when burnout is at its highest globally. Harvard Business Review also conducted in-depth research into the trend last year by interviewing 50 professionals from various sectors, concluding every participant in the sample experienced significant, positive changes in their personal lives after taking a sabbatical. As per the UAE's labour law, sabbaticals have to be extended only to Emirati employees who work for the federal government and wish to start a business, a policy introduced in 2022. Employees can take one year off to start the business without losing their job and will be entitled to 50 per cent of their salary during the leave period. In the private sector, HR consultant Sarah Brooks believes long breaks are still a tough sell. It is uncommon to find companies willing to accept long leave, whether paid or unpaid, she told <i>The National: </i>“There’s an added issue with the associated costs and complications around residency visas for employees.” Anastasiya Golovatenko, business consultant and director at Dubai’s Sherpa Communications, said rather than taking extended time off, many professionals in the UAE are taking leave for short-term educational programmes to learn new skills, without leaving their jobs. “We notice a growing preference for mini-MBAs and short-term courses,” she said. “These programmes enable professionals to focus on areas of interest without major career disruptions, ensuring they remain competitive.” According to the Pearson Skills Outlook, tech and business-related fields – such as software, e-commerce and financial services – are among the most sought-after for professionals looking to future-proof their careers. Ms Golovatenko said employees are also preparing for a more tech-driven world by honing essential human skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, teamwork and leadership. For some employees, a short course is not enough. Maxime Coche, a senior project director working in the UAE’s engineering industry, took a full year off, despite his company approving only a six-month sabbatical. When he was not granted the time he wanted, he resigned. In 2012, before having children, Mr Coche and his wife took their first sabbatical while working in their home country of France. The experience left a lasting impression and they knew they wanted to do it again. In 2023, he took his second career break. The couple, now parents to three children, waited until their youngest was old enough to remember the journey and their eldest was still young enough to want to travel with them. “For us, with the kids, to spend some nice time together and only together, this was one of the triggers," he said. Another major factor was perspective. After the disruption of the pandemic, he said he realised work would always be there, but opportunities for extended time off with his family would not. This time, over the course of 12 months, he and his family travelled extensively, visiting countries across Africa, Asia and Oceania. Their trip was not only about sightseeing but also about experiencing life outside the corporate routine. They also homeschooled their children throughout the journey. Once it was over, Mr Coche said he felt refreshed and rejuvenated, with more motivation to work, and was able to rejoin his former employer. He is already planning his next sabbatical. “Each time we’ve done this, we [came back to] a better job and better conditions … it’s just about taking the decision and going for it. Only good things came out of it for us," he said. Several employees at TishTash have already taken short sabbaticals and the new policy has positively affected the company’s profitability and workplace morale, according to Ms Williams. “Renewed creativity, increased performance and just a happier team are some of the benefits we are seeing," she told <i>The National</i>. "Offering sabbaticals is similar to our other flexible working policies, and although there do need to be clear expectations and guidelines in place, flexibility in different forms has only proven to increase our profitability over the last few years.” The company offers the sabbaticals on a first-come, first-served basis. It's a mix of partial and unpaid, with other benefits continuing throughout the period. A freelancer usually covers the roles of the absent team member while they are away. Ms Williams said the benefit of being a small or independent business is that you can create policies that work for you and your team. “There are several different models you can look at with a focus in different areas such as eligibility, compensation, and duration," she said. "There is no one-size-fits-all, but offering this type of flexibility really can increase your company’s productivity and make for a very happy workforce." Unless your company actively adopts this approach, Ms Golovatenko said employees must carefully weigh the pros and cons before approaching their employer about taking a sabbatical. "Industries evolve rapidly and stepping away for an extended period can make it difficult to regain footing, as roles may have significantly advanced during their absence," she said. “In competitive job markets such as Dubai or the UK, taking a sabbatical can create opportunities for others to fill the gap.”