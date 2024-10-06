Kathy Scheepmaker, 61, decided to start her own business to leverage her experience in the UAE market. Photo: Kathy Scheepmaker
Kathy Scheepmaker, 61, decided to start her own business to leverage her experience in the UAE market. Photo: Kathy Scheepmaker

News

UAE

Older professionals face barriers when finding full-time jobs in the UAE, experts say

Ageism and other misconceptions can create challenges for people in their 50s and 60s looking for employment

Katy Gillett

October 06, 2024