Jo Woolston, who has lived in Dubai for two years, says the only thing that would make her go back to the UK is the cost of health insurance. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Jo Woolston, who has lived in Dubai for two years, says the only thing that would make her go back to the UK is the cost of health insurance. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Business

Money

Are high insurance costs pricing retirees out of living in the UAE long term?

Many families find packages for over-60s unaffordable, especially for those with pre-existing conditions

Katy Gillett

11 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Expats retiring in UAE coming to terms with complex medical costs

UAE Property: ‘Can my new landlord use the eviction notice from the previous landlord?’

Global wealth rebounded by 4.2% in 2023

Three ways to invest $10,000 in the next six months

Israel-Gaza war:‎ ‎Shujaiya a 'ghost town' after Israeli assault

Up to 45 feared dead in Israeli strike on central Gaza school

Hamas ready for hostage talks and Iran’s president-elect to be sworn in

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are seen on the sidelines of the company's Unpacked event in Paris. Alvin R Cabral / The National

Samsung doubles down on AI with new foldables and expands wearables with Galaxy Ring

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah