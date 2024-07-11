Jo Woolston, who has lived in Dubai for two years, says the only thing that would make her go back to the UK is the cost of health insurance. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Jo Woolston, who has lived in Dubai for two years, says the only thing that would make her go back to the UK is the cost of health insurance. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Are high insurance costs pricing retirees out of living in the UAE long term?
Many families find packages for over-60s unaffordable, especially for those with pre-existing conditions
Katy Gillett
11 July, 2024
