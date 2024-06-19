My Own Home: British retiree finds Dh540,000 Dubai apartment near grandchildren

My Own Home takes you inside a reader-owned property to ask how much they paid, why they decided to buy and what they have done with it since moving in

Jo Woolston had been coming to the UAE for a decade before she took the plunge and moved to Dubai to be near her two daughters.

The British retiree, who previously lived in Spain, bought a one-bedroom apartment in a low-rise building in Town Square for Dh540,000 about two years ago.

Her daughters both live three streets apart in Mira.

The 67-year-old lives with her rescue dog, Clooney, and often has her grandchildren over.

She loves being close to her family, but also how safe, secure and dog-friendly, the building and community are.

The National takes a tour.

Please tell us about your home

It’s a great base. It’s smaller than what I’m used to, but it’s enough. It’s only about four years old, but it was in a real state when I moved in as three guys had lived here before.

The bedroom is what sold it to me. It’s got a nice, massive bed and great big windows so it’s really nice, with good light in there.

It’s a bit like a hotel suite.

Have you done any renovations?

Jo Woolston turned her apartment into an open-plan space. Chris Whiteoak / The National

There was a tiny, weeny kitchen, so I knocked that out. It’s all open-plan and I put an island in the middle.

I gutted all the bathroom and redid that, then put wooden floors down and painted it, so it looks new.

I probably spent about Dh40,000 on it all.

Normally in England or Spain, I’d do my own painting and things, but it’s not worth it here, it’s so cheap.

My daughter has an interior design company, so we got it all at cost.

What interior design style have you gone for?

It’s all neutral. I haven’t had the time to actually put my own mark on it as such and get all my bits out.

The girls used to say my houses look like Laura Ashley has thrown up in them because I used to paint and distress everything.

But I like it. It’s got a nice vibe in here.

Why did you decide to move to the UAE?

I was living in Spain before I came here and it was just too unsafe. I got mugged twice in six months.

The girls kept worrying that I’d be attacked and they kept trying to talk me into moving here. I came out to visit them and they said we’re going out, and next thing I’m looking at properties with them.

I had an amazing apartment in Spain, but I just thought, yeah, let’s move out here. Why not?

Town Square is located along Al Qudra Road in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Why did you choose Town Square?

It was nearest to the girls and it has apartments. I didn’t want a villa or anything.

It’s also safe and there’s everything here. In my area, you’ve got a swimming pool and gym, then you’ve got restaurants, supermarkets and the big park across the road from me.

There’s also this cool thing called Curbside, the American-style food lorry park. It’s really good and they keep opening more and more – they just opened a Go Greek.

They’ve also just opened one of those indoor play centres, so it’s great when I’ve got my grandkids over.

What do you love most about the area?

It’s so safe. I can walk my dog at 10pm or 11pm. You can't go out at night walking a dog in England because it's too scary now.

It’s also got amazing walkways around here.

Everything is in walking distance, too. We have two Spinneys nearby, but what is great here is you can just phone up and people deliver anything. That’s so great, especially with being older, you don’t have to carry your shopping.

The neighbours are also so nice. Because I’m older, I’m a bit of a novelty here, so everyone is super polite to me.

It’s also very dog friendly. I was out at 6am this morning, before it gets hot, and I’m chatting to all different people with dogs. It’s a good way to make friends.

How long do you plan on staying in this property?

I would like to get another room for when I want to do painting and things, but I don't know.

The one downside of living out here is health insurance when you’re over 50 – it can be incredibly expensive. And I’m on my son-in-law’s sponsorship, so if they leave then I’ll have to leave.

So, for as long as I’m in Dubai, I’ll probably stay here. I like this area.