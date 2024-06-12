My Own Home: Banker buys Dh730,000 Sharjah apartment near university for daughter

My Own Home takes you inside a reader-owned property to ask how much they paid, why they decided to buy and what they have done with it since moving in

Nidal Mohamed snapped up an off-plan, one-bedroom apartment in Aljada community of Sharjah for Dh730,000 about three years ago, keeping his daughter, Layan, in mind.

She had been accepted into a university a five-minute drive from the community, and the Palestinian banker, who was born and raised in Umm Al Quwain, believed it would be the perfect base for her.

Aljada by Arada project has one to three-bedroom apartments in a community that is expanding. There are entertainment districts, shopping areas, and even a huge performing arts centre designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando scheduled to be completed in 2027.

Since he bought it, the value has surged to more than Dh1 million.

It is Mr Mohamed's third property in the UAE. He also owns a home in Umm Al Quwain in a plot with other members of his family and a townhouse in Serena Bella Casa in Dubai, which he rents out.

The National takes a tour of his Sharjah apartment.

Tell us about your home

Nidal: It’s a cosy one-bedroom apartment in a safe neighbourhood, with a good security system. It also has a lot of restaurants and shops in the area, like Spinneys, Starbucks, Five Guys and even a pharmacy.

Layan: Our neighbourhood is very nice and has a huge student community. A lot of my friends from the university also live here because it's so close to the campus.

It has so many facilities – there's a swimming pool, a gym, and a few restaurants that are located right under our apartment.

Have you done any renovations?

Nidal: We didn't need to make any changes. Since we bought it off-plan, we only invested in some expensive furniture from places like Pottery Barn, Crate and Barrel and Maison du Monde.

They furnished the property together as a family

Layan: We all went furniture shopping together as a family.

Nidal: These are mostly my wife’s choices.

What do you love most about the community?

Nidal: Since I live in another emirate, it was important for me to find a community that's safe for my child.

The building is well monitored, with a good security system in place. The developer has provided smart home options, making it easier for me to access the apartment despite being far away. This way, I can check whether the main door is locked or not, and even control the AC and the lights, with just the click of a button on my phone.

Do you plan on living here for a while?

Layan: I have a year-and-a-half left to complete my four-year Medical Labs course, and then I’ll get my own place. It'll be in Sharjah, for sure.

Nidal: When she moves out, I'll probably rent it out. Or, if my other children decide to enrol in the same university, then I will leave it for them.

Once you own something in Aljada, you wouldn't want to get rid of it because the community is great.

Aljada by Arada is one of the biggest residential and mixed-use developments in Sharjah

It’s a good place to walk around, and the developers have landscaped it beautifully with lots of trees and plants. It's amazing, especially during the winter.

It also has some amazing coffee shops and restaurants. It’s almost like City Walk in Dubai and is by far the most developed area in Sharjah.

During the weekends, the area does get busy and annoying as so many people come down here.

But, once you live in this community, you won’t think of anywhere else in Sharjah.