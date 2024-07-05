New Abu Dhabi cancer centre to offer free consultations regardless of insurance status

A new Abu Dhabi cancer care centre has pledged to deliver same-day check-ups for drop-in patients with consultations being free, regardless of insurance status.

The Burjeel Cancer Institute, which opened on Friday, features a dedicated breast cancer unit, private chemotherapy suites and a number of speciality clinics set across four floors.

It will embrace cutting-edge techniques to deliver targeted therapy, precision medicine, radiation therapy and harness AI in cancer diagnosis.

The institute was inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Humaid Al Shamsi, head of the institute, believes providing free cancer consultations was a significant step in the fight against the disease.

"Any patient with cancer, regardless of insurance status or background, can come to see us. We provide full evaluations and consultations," he said.

"While we cannot treat for free due to the high costs, we offer comprehensive consultations, evaluate their files and provide a plan for the best approach."

The Burjeel Cancer Institute will support the UAE's healthcare strategy. Photo: Burjeel Medical City

The key facility, based at the Burjeel Medical City hospital in Mohamed bin Zayed City, will support the UAE's long-term drive to provide world-class care for cancer patients and improve survival rates.

“We see this as an extension for more comprehensive cancer care in the UAE, aligning with the UAE's vision for a healthier population,” said Prof Al Shamsi.

There are more than 30 cancer centres and clinics across the UAE working to provide a lifeline to thousands of patients battling the deadly disease.

Catching cancer early

Prof Al Shamsi said offering same-day health checks would prove crucial to detecting cancer early and boosting patient outcomes, by limiting the opportunity for disease to spread.

He said the institute was the only cancer centre in the Emirates to provide such a service.

“What we are providing here is different in several ways,” Prof. Al Shamsi said.

“Firstly, this is the only centre where you can be seen the same day without any appointment. This is crucial for any cancer patient or suspected cancer case.”

For example, he said, “if a woman finds a lump in her breast and has to wait for two or three weeks for evaluation, it can significantly impact her well-being".

"Being able to be seen, evaluated, and even have a biopsy on the same day without an appointment is essential. Even if there is a high number of patients, we ensure everyone is seen. This easy access to cancer care can reduce the chance of cancer spreading while the patient waits for a workup.”

Two days ago, he said, they saw a patient with abdominal pain. She was told, based on an ultrasound, that she might have cancer.

“Within 48 hours, she was seen, evaluated, had a colonoscopy, biopsy, CT scan, and received the results and a discussion about the plan for surgery.”

Typically, this process would take two to three weeks. “By reducing the wait time, we improve the patient experience and the quality of care.”

The health chief hailed the medical team which has been assembled to serve patients.

“We have a very comprehensive multidisciplinary team, including oncologists, surgeons, radiation specialists, and palliative care professionals.

"We believe cancer care requires a multidisciplinary team approach to improve patient care.”

Global effort to combat disease

Cancer rates continue to climb around the world, even as medical treatments advance.

Research from the World Health Organisation indicates there will be more than 35 million new cancer cases in 2050 - a 77 per cent rise on the estimated 20 million cases in 2022.

Cancer is increasing in younger age groups, largely because of poor lifestyle choices, diet and obesity, a global oncology review released in 2022 stated.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in the UAE, followed by colon cancer and thyroid cancer.

Prof Al Shamsi said the number of lung cancer cases rose by 25 per cent, between 2019 and 2021.

Opening the centre, Sheikh Nahyan underlined the UAE's commitment to delivering top-class medical care.

"Caring for cancer patients in the UAE is a top priority. We understand that the foundation of a prosperous society lies in the health and well-being of its people," he said.

"We are committed to advancing medical knowledge and ensuring the highest standards of healthcare. Cancer care is one of the areas where we focus on early diagnosis and implementing the most effective treatments."