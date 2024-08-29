UAE's freelancing industry is growing rapidly but financial challenges remain

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE's </a>freelance industry is expanding rapidly, resulting in a rise in competition and offers of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/03/08/four-financial-mistakes-to-avoid-as-a-freelancer/" target="_blank">low fees</a> to secure work, experts have told <i>The National</i>. Significant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/10/03/uae-new-visa-rules-influx-of-jobseekers-and-more-freelance-roles-predicted/" target="_blank">regulatory changes</a>, technological advancements and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/08/09/dubai-working-hours/" target="_blank">shifts in work culture</a> accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic have buoyed the country’s freelance industry across several sectors, particularly media, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/technology/" target="_blank">technology</a> and education, said Azeem Zainulbhai, co-founder and chief product officer at talent-on-demand platform Outsized. “The UAE has introduced more flexible and cost-effective licensing options to accommodate a growing skilled freelance workforce,” he said. There has been a 142 per cent increase across the Mena region in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2021/11/14/abu-dhabi-expands-its-freelance-professional-licence-programme-to-attract-talent/" target="_blank">freelancer registration</a> since 2022, according to Outsized’s third annual Talent-On-Demand report, which draws on data from its own platform. This makes it one of the world’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/01/24/majority-of-mena-professionals-aim-to-do-more-freelance-work-in-2023/" target="_blank">fastest-growing freelance markets</a>, said Mr Zainulbhai. “UAE companies are more frequently <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/01/22/generation-start-up-ogram-tackles-on-demand-manpower-needs/" target="_blank">engaging independent talent</a> to manage costs effectively while accessing specialised skills swiftly,” he told <i>The National</i>. Worldwide, technology and data analysis roles dominate the sector, but across the region there is broader scope for independent professionals, Mr Zainulbhai added. This includes areas such as finance, risk, product and proposition, sales, marketing and change management. Harriet Shephard decided to leave full-time work for a freelance career in copywriting and journalism two years ago so she could enjoy more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/09/06/why-more-people-are-packing-up-their-lives-to-travel-the-world/" target="_blank">freedom to travel</a>, work remotely and set her own schedule, as well as add variety to her work. “I have loved being a freelancer in the UAE,” she told <i>The National</i>. “Renewing my freelance licence and visa through twofour54 in Abu Dhabi is always relatively simple and straightforward, and I have been fortunate enough to so far find enough work to fill my time.” There are many advantages to working as an independent professional in the UAE compared to traditional permanent employment, said Mr Zainulbhai. “Freelancers have the freedom to choose projects that align with their skills and interests, allowing them to work across various industries,” he said. “This not only diversifies their experience but also enhances their career growth. “The ability to set their own schedules offers a better work-life balance, a significant advantage over the rigid schedules of conventional office jobs. Freelancing in the UAE also opens doors to collaborate with global enterprises and engage with stakeholders from diverse cultural backgrounds.” Finance-related concerns plague the industry, said freelance commercial film director Rory McLoughlin, who founded Like Minds UAE, a community of freelancers that meet up for regular networking events. Payment was one of the biggest “pain points” among the community’s 200 members who recently participated in a survey Mr McLoughlin ran to gather data about the industry. “As an individual, you don’t have the financial influence over an established company to push and get those payments,” he told <i>The National</i>. “Also, you’re trying to create a reputation or get repeat business, so people feel a bit pressured to either not take legal action <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/01/01/can-a-company-deny-paying-me-for-freelance-work/" target="_blank">if people aren’t paying</a>, but also if you complain about not being paid, that could be another reason why a supplier might not take you on again.” While the majority of people he spoke to were grateful for the opportunities the UAE offers, as it is now easier than ever to access appropriate licences and visas, this has also led to an increase in competition as more professionals move to the Emirates from across the world. Within his community – made up of film professionals, artists, photographers and advertising creators – this has resulted in lower rates across the board. “It has made people think twice about becoming a freelancer here now, because the price point is so low. You've got this influx of lower-skilled, lower-charging freelancers, which is bringing the level of the market down,” added Mr McLoughlin, who said freelance film directors could “in a good month” earn anywhere between Dh15,000 and Dh80,000 ($4,080 and $21,780), depending on experience. Inconsistent work opportunities, difficulties in establishing professional connections and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/07/11/are-high-insurance-costs-pricing-retirees-out-of-living-in-the-uae-long-term/" target="_blank">high health insurance costs</a> were among other concerns cited in the survey. Mr Zainulbhai said UAE-based freelancers can expect competitive earnings that vary significantly depending on their industry, expertise and demand for their skills. There has been vast growth within the technology and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence/" target="_blank">AI</a> sectors, which is set to increase as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/16/ai-and-3d-model-designing-added-to-abu-dhabis-freelancer-licence-category/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi adds 30 new roles</a>, including in AI development and 3D-model designing, to its freelancer licence category. “AI development is crucial for driving advancements in various industries, including health care, finance, logistics and customer service,” he said. “The demand for AI solutions is increasing as businesses seek to enhance efficiency, improve decision-making and create innovative products and services.” Quentin Reyes, founder and chief executive of Hyperfusion, which offers computing and generative AI solutions across the Gulf, and hires freelancers regularly, said independent prompt engineers are particularly sought after. Sharon Fernandes, founder of public relations and marketing firm S Factor Agency, said her company’s reliance on freelancers has increased significantly in recent years. “Freelancers also bring a fresh perspective, as they have worked with various clients across different industries,” she told <i>The National</i>. “As a result, we've found that integrating freelancers into our workflow not only makes business sense but also drives creativity and efficiency.” Ms Fernandes added that freelancers working in PR and marketing can expect to earn anywhere between Dh9,000 and Dh40,000 per month. Opportunities for freelancers who specialise in Arabic copywriting and translation are in particularly high demand, said Mnawar Mohammed, founder of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/arabic/" target="_blank">Arabic-language</a> content creation agency CopyArabia. “Businesses are increasingly looking for experts who can adapt global content to resonate with local audiences, making this an exciting time for freelancers in these fields,” he told <i>The National.</i> It is imperative to be aware of local regulations, Mr Zainulbhai added, including work permit requirements and ensuring you have the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/dubai-jobs-and-visas-meet-the-remote-workers-who-escaped-a-world-in-lockdown-1.1226889" target="_blank">appropriate visa</a>, whether that’s the Digital Nomad Visa, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/08/22/golden-visa-apply/" target="_blank">golden visa</a> or the 10-year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/16/blue-visa-what-eligible/" target="_blank">blue residency visa</a>. Ms Shephard advises anyone looking to enter the freelance industry to secure work before taking the plunge. “This will make it feel less scary and offer some security,” she said. “It’s also important to keep track of who has or has not paid you, and all the different deadlines you have to meet. I find the more different clients and publications you work for, the more organised you have to be.” It can also help to attend industry events, she added. “They give me a chance to network and also add a social element to a job that can at times be quite isolating.”