Dubai's four-day working week could be 'win-win proposition', employment experts say

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/07/dubai-to-trial-four-day-working-week-for-government-employees-over-summer/" target="_blank">Dubai’s new trial of a four-day working week</a> for select government staff has the potential to boost productivity and encourage the private sector to follow suit, employment experts have told <i>The National</i>. The pilot scheme, called Our Summer is Flexible and launched by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> Government Human Resources Department, will see work suspended on Fridays and the working day reduced to seven hours across 15 government organisations from August 12 to September 30. “By offering employees more flexibility, this policy has the potential to boost productivity and enhance job satisfaction while reducing burnout,” said Richard Jackson, chief operating officer at TASC Group, a Middle East recruitment and HR solutions specialist. “Several studies over the past few years highlight the idea that employees seek a good work-life balance as this improves their productivity and loyalty to work,” he added. “A positive work culture also enhances employee retention.” While the idea of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/02/24/why-the-four-day-working-week-is-an-idea-whose-time-has-come/" target="_blank">four-day work week</a> is decades old, it gained traction during the Covid-19 pandemic. Several trials have taken place across the world over recent years and, in 2022, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/06/10/six-months-after-it-adopted-a-four-day-week-has-life-in-sharjah-changed/" target="_blank">Sharjah implemented a permanent four-day working week</a> after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2021/12/08/everything-we-know-about-the-uaes-weekend-change-from-schools-to-private-sector/" target="_blank">UAE switched to a four-and-a-half-day week</a> in January that same year. Research has shown the policy in Sharjah has led to a significant positive impact on employee well-being, with a 90 per cent increase in job satisfaction, 87 per cent improvement in mental health and an 86 per cent boost in productivity, according to the emirate’s Department of Statistics and Community Development. “Employees report better work-life balance, experiencing decreased stress and fatigue, which enhances family and community cohesion,” said Mr Jackson. “Environmental benefits have also been observed, with a reduction in traffic accidents and emissions.” The largest four-day week trial <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/02/21/worlds-biggest-four-day-working-week-trial-hailed-a-major-breakthrough/" target="_blank">took place in the UK</a> in 2022. It ran for six months and required firms to reduce their working hours for all employees by 20 per cent without any reduction in wages. There were 61 companies across various sectors involved, most of which continued the policy after the experiment ended, with a third saying they switched to the new model permanently. The study revealed a significant decrease in rates of stress and illness among the approximately 2,900 staff who took part. Belgium became the first country in Europe to legislate the four-day working week, with the new policy coming into effect nationwide last year. Germany began a six-month trial in February this year, while Portugal, Scotland and Spain are also undergoing trials. Most four-day week pilot studies have shown that the majority of employees self-reported higher productivity, said Najla Najm, career practice leader at consulting firm Mercer Middle East. “Long working hours are linked to higher rates of heart disease and strokes,” she said. “In comparison, a four-day week allows more time for people to exercise, undertake physical therapy, plan healthy meals or catch up on sleep. “These activities have been shown to make a tangible difference to various health conditions.” Every employee is different, however, and there will be some who might be apprehensive, said Ms Najm. “There will be some who will embrace the idea with open arms and actively use their extra free time to do something fun for themselves, returning to work feeling refreshed and positive. “Others will eye it with caution, wondering how on Earth they’ll squeeze their ever-expanding work to-do list into only four days. Most likely, this type of person will still be checking their emails on their extra day off. They may also be more prone to burnout.” For reasons such as this, assessing the trial’s impact on business operations and customer service will be crucial, said Mr Jackson. “Clear guidelines and communication will be essential to ensure the transition is smooth and effective.” Khurram Shehzad, director of Proven, a Saudi Arabia-based business services company, says it is only a matter of time before private companies follow suit if the Dubai trial is successful. “Naturally, it depends on the business domain of the company, but wherever possible, more private firms will be adopting this,” he told <i>The National</i>. “More leisure, family and free time would mean other businesses such as the hospitality industry would see a surge in their business activity, hence it will be a win-win proposition.” Mr Jackson believes that, while forward-thinking companies might implement the policy to boost employee satisfaction and performance, there will probably be some hesitancy from more traditional firms. “This potential hesitancy could result from the fear of reduced productivity and disruptions in customer service,” he said. “Companies with tight deadlines and demanding client expectations might worry about meeting their commitments.” The transition from five to four working days would also require careful planning and clear guidelines, which could be resource-intensive, he added. “Financial implications, such as adjusting salaries or managing overtime might also pose challenges.” What's more, Mr Jackson said, a permanent move to a four-day working week in Dubai could set a precedent for other regions and industries. “It will be interesting to see the long-term results and potential adoption beyond the summer trial period,” he said.