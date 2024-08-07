Dubai to trial four-day working week for government employees over summer

Work will be suspended on Fridays and the working day will be reduced to seven hours for 15 Dubai government entities from August 12 to September 30.

It is part of a pilot scheme launched by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, called Our Summer is Flexible, which aims to enhance performance and quality of life for employees while providing a more flexible work environment.

Employees were asked to fill out a survey on summer working hours and proposals to cut office time in August and September received great support, state news agency Wam reported.

As it is a pilot scheme, the DGHR will monitor observations and feedback periodically to submit a final report of recommendations on whether it should be introduced as a long-term policy in future summers.

The move contributes to a directive issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in which he wants to turn Dubai into the world’s best city to live in.

In May, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, approved a strategy aiming to increase the length of beach cycling tracks by 300 per cent, extend the length of night swimming beaches by 60 per cent, and designate new beaches for women.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “Within the framework of this initiative, we aim to improve the quality of life of employees and enhance the sustainability of government resources, which ultimately contributes to consolidating Dubai’s global position as a preferred city for living and working by providing a new model experience that integrates the elements of quality of life.”

