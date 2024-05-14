Sheikh Hamdan announces new Dubai quality of life strategy

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

To be carried out in three phases from 2024 to 2033, the strategy aims to increase the length of beach cycling tracks by 300 per cent, extend the length of night swimming beaches by 60 per cent, and designate new beaches for women.

More than 30 parks with new designs will be developed across the emirate within three years.

It will also see 1,000 annual sport, community, cultural, artistic and entertainment events with allocated areas for entertainment, tourism and hotels to increase by 134 per cent.

Under @HHShkMohd’s directives, we have launched the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 that aims to turn Dubai into to the world’s best city to live in. Encompassing 200 projects and initiatives, the visionary strategy seeks to ensure that all residents can access essential… pic.twitter.com/PJCyntJBm6 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 14, 2024

“Caring for people remains the cornerstone of Dubai’s sustainable development strategies. The wellbeing of individuals is the ultimate objective of our development plans and the primary criterion for the success of government programmes," Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Our objective is to establish Dubai as one of the world’s best cities in terms of wellbeing, offer every resident a healthy, active, and enjoyable lifestyle, build a society that takes pride in its identity and cultural diversity, and offer the highest quality of leisure and entertainment.”

Under the plans, more than 115km of pedestrian and cycling tracks will be constructed and more than 3,000 trees and plants will be planted.

Projects initiated as part of the strategy, announced under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will be overseen by a new office dedicated to enhancing quality of life.

It is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, and follows the project announced on Sunday that will maintain the emirate’s key heritage sites.

"We have today approved the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 as part of our efforts to raise our global standing in the economy as well as in the areas of innovation and wellbeing," Sheikh Hamdan added.

“The vibrancy and cultural diversity of our society are key to our development journey.”