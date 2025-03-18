Middle management brings experience, leadership and industry knowledge, while younger professionals offer innovation, digital skills and energy, say experts. Getty Images
Middle management brings experience, leadership and industry knowledge, while younger professionals offer innovation, digital skills and energy, say experts. Getty Images

Business

Money

Why getting a job as a middle manager is getting tougher in the UAE

Tech start-ups in the Emirates are more keen to hire younger employees than people in their 30s and 40s, experts say

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

March 18, 2025