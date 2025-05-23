As a millennial, here are six life lessons I've learnt from my Gen-Z friends

Whenever I feel my age, it almost always happens when I’m around my Gen-Z friends. As a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/what-is-a-geriatric-millennial-the-micro-generation-on-the-cusp-that-has-caused-twitter-outrage-1.1224381" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/what-is-a-geriatric-millennial-the-micro-generation-on-the-cusp-that-has-caused-twitter-outrage-1.1224381">millennial</a>, even though we have things in common, there are still times when the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/11/28/demure-brat-holding-space-meaning-gen-z-slang/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/11/28/demure-brat-holding-space-meaning-gen-z-slang/">generation gap</a> is obvious. Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it’s confusing – and sometimes it hits me that this must’ve been exactly how my parents felt dealing with me as I was growing up. I’ll admit, when I first started spending time around my younger friends, I assumed the generational differences might be frustrating. After all, having friends whose birth year starts with a “2" makes me wonder who should be taking advice from whom. But over time, I’ve found myself learning a thing or two from them. Despite the gap, I’ve come to really appreciate being surrounded by a younger crowd. Sometimes it’s fascinating – but mostly, it’s refreshing to be around people who just see the world a little differently. Here are some things I’ve learnt from my <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/11/gen-z-jobs-salaries-uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/11/gen-z-jobs-salaries-uae/">Gen-Z</a> friends. I feel like growing up, especially for my generation, we were mostly taught to put on a brave face and act like everything was fine. The mentality of “fake it until you make it” was a big part of how we navigated life. What I find impressive about Gen-Z is how open they are about their feelings, especially around <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/05/16/autism-spectrum-lego-wwe-f1/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/05/16/autism-spectrum-lego-wwe-f1/">mental health</a>. They’re quick to recognise when something doesn’t feel right and they actually do something about it. That kind of awareness and action is something I wish we had normalised earlier. The number of younger friends I’ve seen <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/11/gen-z-jobs-salaries-uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/11/gen-z-jobs-salaries-uae/">switch careers</a> or go on sabbaticals is actually quite inspiring. Most of us as millennials grew up believing that a good, stable career was the benchmark of success, but Gen-Z seems more focused on building a life that feels good, not just one that looks good. I’ve seen them pivot into new industries or take breaks to travel or reset, only to bounce back with fresh energy. There’s an adaptability and courage there that I really admire. This is one of my favourite reminders, but my younger friends seem to be less attached to the idea of traditional life milestones – such as owning a house or getting married – and instead focus on things that just feel fulfilling. Although to be fair, as millennials, I think we had it extra rough when it comes to trying to hit those markers, but still being around Gen-Z has helped me realise that success doesn’t have to follow a checklist. It’s not about where you are on some timeline, it’s more about whether life feels aligned. Maybe this ties into everything above, but I’ve noticed Gen-Z is more comfortable setting boundaries, whether this means saying no to unrealistic expectations or asking for a raise. A lot of us grew up worried about being seen as difficult, especially at work. But Gen-Z seems to get that boundaries aren’t about being rude, they’re about protecting your energy and valuing your time. As millennials, it feels as though we were often raised with the “just be grateful you have a job” type of mindset, but Gen-Z doesn’t fall for that. They advocate for themselves. Some people may view it as entitled, but I view it as sustainable. One thing I’ve noticed about my Gen-Z friends is that they’re not afraid to speak up – and not just for themselves, but for others, too. Whether it’s protesting in person or calling out behaviour online, they’re much more vocal about the causes they believe in. Growing up, I think many millennials were taught to keep the peace, to avoid being “too political” or rocking the boat. But Gen-Z seem to be unbothered. They’re unafraid to push for change – even when it makes people uncomfortable or if there are consequences to be dealt with. Finally, something that has really impressed me and something Gen-Z seems to do better than millennials is permitting themselves to be who they are unapologetically. For my generation, it seems as though we were always taught to be polite and compliant, but Gen-Z doesn't follow that. Their clothing and style choices are often bold, they speak their minds and they don’t shy away from being seen or heard – even if it makes others around them uncomfortable. It’s not always about being loud for the sake of it. It’s about being OK with taking up space, and I think that’s something we could learn from, regardless of what generation we're from.