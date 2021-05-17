What is a geriatric millennial? The micro-generation on the cusp that has caused Twitter outrage

We have all heard, and likely used, the term millennial, but if pushed, do you know exactly which ages fall into the millennial age bracket?

It becomes a little more complicated when the new term "geriatric millennial" is thrown into the mix. But what is exactly that?

Quote Geriatric millennials are a special micro-generation born in the early 1980s that are comfortable with both analogue and digital forms of communication

According to the most straightforward definition, millennials, also known as Generation Y or Gen Y, are the age group that follows Generation X and precedes Generation Z.

When it comes to exact numbers, it's a little less specific, but it is generally agreed those born between 1980 and 1996, aged 24 to 41, fall into the millennial generational bracket, with the oldest in the demographic coming of age around the millennium celebrations in 2000.

The elder tier of millennials, those born between 1980 and 1985, fall into the micro-generation category of geriatric millennials, a turn-of-phrase that has left people reeling on Twitter.

Aged 38, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a geriatric millennial, married to millennial Nick Jonas, 28. Instagram / Nick Jonas

These are people who are likely still renting a home, use Facebook and carry an iPhone in their pocket. They are digitally savvy, but also remember fighting siblings for a slot on the family computer, having to come offline when their mum wanted to make a phone call and spending Friday nights browsing the shelves of Blockbuster to pick a VHS to take home.

True as it may be that there is a world of difference between the childhoods of those born in 1980 and 1996, it's the use of the word "geriatric" and the fact it's been applied to people aged 35 to 41, that's sparked a reaction.

Meena Harris, 36, author, lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, joked on Twitter that she "rejects and denounces the term geriatric millennial".

I reject and denounce the term geriatric millennial — Meena Harris (@meena) May 14, 2021

The term has been newly popularised by author Erica Dhawan in a Medium article published in April. The piece aims to create a smoother bridge between the first wave of millennials and the last wave of Gen X.

"The first time I heard ‘geriatric millennial’ I thought it was an oxymoron. Sarcastic, even. But as I thought more deeply about it, I realised how perfectly it describes so many of us," Dhawan writes.

"Geriatric millennials are a special micro-generation born in the early 1980s that are comfortable with both analogue and digital forms of communication."

Naturally, it's provoked a reaction on Twitter. Some people like it:

"Geriatric millennial" actually resonates with me very much. Like that's *exactly* how I feel. — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) May 14, 2021

I'd always felt a little uncomfortable calling myself a millennial, so I, for one, welcome the addition of #GeriatricMillennial to the lexicon — Harry Thomas (@DrHarryThomas) May 14, 2021

Others have likened it to the term geriatric pregnancy, which can be used for mothers-to-be aged 35 and older:

if you dislike "geriatric millennial" wait until you hear about "geriatric pregnancy" — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) May 14, 2021

I had a geriatric pregnancy, I’m a geriatric Millennial. I dunno, it’s pretty great to be geriatric, imho... 🤷🏻‍♀️👵🏻 https://t.co/VORY9cyVDY — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) May 14, 2021

Others seem to be less charmed by the term:

I miss the old days (yesterday) when I wasn't known as a "geriatric" millennial — the trevor phd (@the_trevor) May 14, 2021

When did we decide to replace “elder millennial” with “geriatric millennial” who agreed to this — stacy-marie ishmael (@s_m_i) May 14, 2021

Other micro-generations – Xillennials to Generation Jones

Geriatric millennials are far from the only cuspy micro-gen, or cuspers, as they are also known, a term which generally describes people born within three to five years of the beginning or end of a generation.

Here are a few more to wrap your head around...

1. Zillennials

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the term zillennial bridges the Gen Z and millennial gap.

Zillennials are born between 1993 and 1998, making them aged 22 to 28, so it's very possible that they have memories of using MSN Messenger, but may also have worn a bucket hat and made their fair share of TikTok dance videos in the last year.

They could already be parents, but also might still live with their parents.

Born on April 23, 1995, Gigi Hadid fits into the zillennial bracket, between Gen Z and millennials. GC Images

2. Xillennials

As well as having our geriatric millennials, people born at the beginning of the millennial generation, we also have xillennials, which more collectively describes the crossover between Generation X and millennials.

The agreed date range of xillennials is roughly 1976 to 1982 – so there is a little crossover with geriatric millennials.

3. Generation Jones

Aged 57, Brad Pitt falls into Generation Jones, between Baby Boomers and Generation X. Reuters

Those on the cusp of Baby Boomers and Generation X are known as Generation Jones, a term coined by the cultural commentator Jonathan Pontell. Another name for the generation is Tweeners.

According to Pontell, those born between 1954 and 1964 fall into the micro-gen. Right now, members of Generation Jones are aged 56 to 67.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

What is the Supreme Petroleum Council? The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.

