Motorist in Dubai suspected of drink-driving held for jumping red light and injuring two in crash

A Dubai prosecutor has warned against the dangers of drink-driving after a motorist was arrested on suspicion of ignoring a red light and crashing into another car while intoxicated.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries after the incident in Naif.

Drivers in the UAE are not permitted to consume any amount of alcohol before getting behind the wheel, with those found flouting the rules facing significant fines and jail time.

The Christmas holidays are typically a time for increased drink-driving and extra vigilance by police officers.

The driver – who the force said was an Asian man without releasing further details – was arrested and is awaiting action from prosecutors.

Salah Al Falasi, senior advocate general and chief of traffic prosecution, urged all drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

“Drivers should follow legal and safe driving rules and regulations for protecting lives of road users and public properties. There is zero-tolerance with drivers breaching traffic laws,” he said.

Salah Al Falasi, senior advocate general and head of Dubai traffic prosecution, said motorists who drink and drive will feel the sting of the law. Photo: Dubai Traffic Prosecution.

“The serious incident happened on Monday at Al Khansa intersection. The second car was driving on its way when the drunk driver jumped the red signal and crashed the car.

“He caused injuries for two people in the second car. They were transferred to hospital for treatment.

“We will ask for tough punishment against the driver. We will ask the court to issue a licence suspension or cancellation order.”

Under UAE traffic law, the punishment for drink-driving is a fine ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 and a jail term of between one month and three years.

The police will seize and impound the vehicle, typically for a period of 60 days.

Figures by the UAE’s Ministry of Interior revealed that drink-driving caused 176 accidents across the UAE in 2024.

