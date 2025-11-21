Abu Dhabi Police share video footage after five arrested for reckless driving

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested five reckless drivers caught on camera committing a spate of serious traffic offences − including dangerous overtaking and tailgating.
Officers sent out a safety plea to the public after sharing shocking footage of drivers putting others at risk by cutting across lanes without warning, failing to leave safe distances and using the hard shoulder to overtake vehicles amid heavy traffic.
The Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols at Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers against illegal overtaking and changing lanes without due care and attention.
It told drivers not to use the hard shoulder - reserved for emergency service vehicles and in the case of a break down - to overtake other vehicles.
Abu Dhabi has a growing network of cameras in place on its roads to help deter speeding and other forms of dangerous driving and to track down offenders.
Those who drive in a manner which “endangers the life of the driver or the lives, safety, or security of others” can be hit with a Dh2,000 ($544) fine, have up to 23 black points imposed on their licence and have their vehicle impounded for 60 days.
Drivers must pay Dh50,000 to have a seized vehicle released. If this fee is not paid, the car will be put up for auction.
Abu Dhabi Police regularly posts footage on social media of motorists causing accidents by flouting traffic rules, to raise awareness of the serious consequences of reckless driving.
Traffic accidents in the UAE increased by 8 per cent last year, with 4,748 recorded across the country, compared to 4,391 in 2023, figures from the Ministry of Interior show.
