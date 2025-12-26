US strikes ISIS in Nigeria in retaliation for 'killing of innocent Christians'

The US ​carried out strikes against ISIS militants in Nigeria, President Donald Trump and the military have announced, accusing the group of targeting Christians ​in the region.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in North-west Nigeria,” Mr Trump ‌said in a post on Truth Social.

He added that the militants have been “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries”.

The US military’s Africa Command said the strike was carried out in Sokoto state in co-ordination with ‍the Nigerian authorities and killed multiple ISIS militants. ‍An earlier statement posted by the command on X said the strike had been conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities, ⁠but that statement was later removed.

Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry said the strike was carried out as part of ongoing security co-operation with the US, involving intelligence sharing and strategic co-ordination to target militant groups. “This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the north-west,” the ministry said in a post on X.

A video posted by the Pentagon showed at least one projectile launched from a warship. A US defence official said the strike targeted militants at known ISIS camps.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on X thanked the Nigerian government for its support, adding that there was “more to come”.

In late October, Mr Trump began warning that Christianity faces an “existential threat” in Nigeria and threatened to militarily intervene in the West African country over what he says is its failure to stop violence targeting Christian communities.

The attacks mark the first by US forces in Nigeria under Mr Trump. The US this year placed Nigeria back on the list of countries of “particular concern” regarding religious freedom and has restricted visa issuance to Nigerians.

Nigeria is almost evenly divided between a Muslim-majority north and a largely Christian south. Its north-east has been in the grip of extremist violence for more than 15 years by the Islamist Boko Haram group. This has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced two million.

Nigeria’s government says extremists target both Christians and Muslims.

The attack follows similar strikes in Syria, where the US has stepped up targeting ISIS after an attack in Palmyra that killed three Americans, two soldiers and an interpreter.

The Old Slave and the Mastiff Patrick Chamoiseau Translated from the French and Creole by Linda Coverdale

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5