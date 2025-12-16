Trump adds Syria and four other countries to travel ban and puts new limits on others

The White House announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its travel ban to include five more countries, including Syria, and imposing new limits on others.

The administration also fully restricted travel on people with Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents.

"It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from foreign nationals who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security and public safety, incite hate crimes, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes," US President Donald Trump said in the proclamation.

"The United States must exercise extreme vigilance during the visa-issuance and immigration processes to identify, prior to their admission or entry into the United States, foreign nationals who intend to harm Americans or our national interests."

The proclamation includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders and certain visa categories such as those for athletes and diplomats. A social media account linked to the White House said the expansion was to "protect the security of the United States".

The move is part of a continuing effort to tighten US entry standards for travel and immigration. It follows the arrest of an Afghan citizen suspected of carrying out a shooting of two National Guard troops the day before Thanksgiving.

In June, Mr Trump announced that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from entering the US and those from seven others would face restrictions. The decision resurrected a hallmark policy of his first term.

At the time, the ban included Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, and heightened restrictions on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

On Tuesday, the list was expanded to include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria.

Another 15 countries are being added to the list of those facing partial restrictions: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

