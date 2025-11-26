Two National Guardsmen killed near metro close to White House

Two National Guardsmen were killed in a shooting near the Farragut West metro station in Washington on Wednesday.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed their deaths in a social media post.

"These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country," he wrote. "We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues."

Washington police said that a suspect was in custody, and US President Donald Trump said the individual had been severely injured. The metro stop is blocks away from the White House.

Following the shooting, US President Donald Trump voiced his support for the members of the National Guard deployed in the city. "These are truly great people. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the office of the Presidency, am with you," he wrote on Truth Social.

Witnesses said that the streets near Connecticut Avenue and I Street were being cordoned off with crime scene tape as law enforcement officers continue to arrive.

The National saw one person in military fatigues, believed to be a National Guardsman, taken away on a medical stretcher. Media outlets reported two guardsmen had been injured.

Police and ambulance sirens could be heard in the area, with dozens of law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

The Washington police department said that officers had responded to a shooting at 17th and I Street, north-west Washington.

"Please avoid the area. Updates to come," it said in a post on X.

A helicopter circled above the area near the metro. A group of about 10 National Guardsmen were near the site.

More than 2,000 members of the National Guard have been posted in Washington since the summer, on orders from the White House.

The White House has said the move was needed amid a surge in violent crime, although city officials say it has been decreasing in recent years.

The armed soldiers often patrol metro stations in pairs or small groups.

The order was originally meant to last 30 days but has been extended. A federal judge has ordered an end to the posting but the administration is appealing.

