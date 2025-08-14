A member of the National Guard and an armoured vehicle near the Washington Monument on August 12. Bloomberg
A member of the National Guard and an armoured vehicle near the Washington Monument on August 12. Bloomberg
A member of the National Guard and an armoured vehicle near the Washington Monument on August 12. Bloomberg
A member of the National Guard and an armoured vehicle near the Washington Monument on August 12. Bloomberg

News

US

Trump hints at extending federal takeover of DC police as National Guard troops are posted

Democratic mayor has walked political tightrope, referring to takeover as 'authoritarian push' at one point and later as boost to public safety

The National

August 13, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hinted at extensions of the 30-day federal takeover of law enforcement in Washington, as the city waited for a promised increase of National Guard troops and federal officers on the streets round the clock, starting on Wednesday.

The law gives Mr Trump the power to take over Washington’s police for up to 30 days, unlike other US states and cities. Extending his power over the city for longer would require approval from Congress.

"We’re gonna do this very quickly. But we’re gonna want extensions. I don’t want to call a national emergency. If I have to, I will,” he said.

The city's Democratic mayor has walked a political tightrope, referring to the takeover as an “authoritarian push” at one point and later calling the increase in officers a boost to public safety, although one with few specific measures for success.

The Republican President has said crime in the city was at emergency levels that only such federal intervention could fix – even as District of Columbia leaders pointed to statistics showing violent crime at a 30-year low after a sharp rise two years ago.

The White House has denied those statistics, claiming they were fabricated or misrepresented, and said Washington is more dangerous than Baghdad.

Small groups of federal officers have been visible in scattered areas of the city for the past few days, although a “significantly higher” presence of guard members was expected on Wednesday night, the White House said.

Hundreds of federal law enforcement and city police officers who patrolled the streets on Tuesday night made 43 arrests – for infractions including suspicion of driving under the influence and unlawful entry – compared with about two dozen the night before.

Up to 800 troops were expected to be sent in a support role to law enforcement, although exactly how remains to be determined. Mr Trump previously sent National Guard troops to Los Angeles during protests that took place in reaction to immigration raids.

The push also includes clearing out camps for the homeless. US Park Police have removed dozens of tents since March, and plan to take out two more camps this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. People are offered the chance to go to shelters and receive addiction treatment, if needed, but those who refuse could be fined or jailed.

Mr Trump has previously threatened to expand his efforts to other Democratic-run cities, such as Chicago, that he claims have failed to address crime.

It was not clear how his takeover of Washington's Metropolitan Police Department could be replicated elsewhere.

On Women's Day
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The%20new%20Turing%20Test
%3Cp%3EThe%20Coffee%20Test%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EA%20machine%20is%20required%20to%20enter%20an%20average%20American%20home%20and%20figure%20out%20how%20to%20make%20coffee%3A%20find%20the%20coffee%20machine%2C%20find%20the%20coffee%2C%20add%20water%2C%20find%20a%20mug%20and%20brew%20the%20coffee%20by%20pushing%20the%20proper%20buttons.%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EProposed%20by%20Steve%20Wozniak%2C%20Apple%20co-founder%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Results:

6.30pm: Maiden | US$45,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres

Winner: Tabarak, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer)

7.05pm: Handicap | $175,000 (Turf) | 3,200m

Winner: Dubhe, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

7.40pm: UAE 2000 Guineas Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,600m

Winner: Estihdaaf, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor

8.15pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,800m

Winner: Nordic Lights, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.50pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 Group 2 | $450,000 (D) | 1,900m

Winner: North America, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

9.25pm: Handicap | $175,000 (T) | 1,200m

Winner: Mazzini, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass

10pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,400m.

Winner: Mubtasim, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
ELIO

Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett

Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Rating: 4/5

While you're here
more from Janine di Giovanni
Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Updated: August 13, 2025, 8:18 PM`

Most popular today

1

Chelsea salaries 2025/26: Outcast Raheem Sterling is top earner at Stamford Bridge

2

My Abu Dhabi Salary: 'I earn up to Dh80,000 a month in property sales. You have to hustle hard'

3

Dubai resident Nadeen Ayoub to represent Palestine at Miss Universe 2025

4

Postwar civilian transitional rule may last up to a year, says Gaza's proposed governor

5

Cartoon for August 13, 2025

6

Grieving Indian father says daughter and son-in-law killed in Abu Dhabi accident lived for their children

7

Data centre storage games: Winning the AI race

8

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

9

My Dubai Salary: ‘My partner and I earn Dh40,000 per month and invest 60 per cent of it’

10

Arsenal salaries for 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres among top earners as Gunners spend big in pursuit of silverware