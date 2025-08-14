Trump hints at extending federal takeover of DC police as National Guard troops are posted

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hinted at extensions of the 30-day federal takeover of law enforcement in Washington, as the city waited for a promised increase of National Guard troops and federal officers on the streets round the clock, starting on Wednesday.

The law gives Mr Trump the power to take over Washington’s police for up to 30 days, unlike other US states and cities. Extending his power over the city for longer would require approval from Congress.

"We’re gonna do this very quickly. But we’re gonna want extensions. I don’t want to call a national emergency. If I have to, I will,” he said.

The city's Democratic mayor has walked a political tightrope, referring to the takeover as an “authoritarian push” at one point and later calling the increase in officers a boost to public safety, although one with few specific measures for success.

The Republican President has said crime in the city was at emergency levels that only such federal intervention could fix – even as District of Columbia leaders pointed to statistics showing violent crime at a 30-year low after a sharp rise two years ago.

The White House has denied those statistics, claiming they were fabricated or misrepresented, and said Washington is more dangerous than Baghdad.

Small groups of federal officers have been visible in scattered areas of the city for the past few days, although a “significantly higher” presence of guard members was expected on Wednesday night, the White House said.

Hundreds of federal law enforcement and city police officers who patrolled the streets on Tuesday night made 43 arrests – for infractions including suspicion of driving under the influence and unlawful entry – compared with about two dozen the night before.

Up to 800 troops were expected to be sent in a support role to law enforcement, although exactly how remains to be determined. Mr Trump previously sent National Guard troops to Los Angeles during protests that took place in reaction to immigration raids.

The push also includes clearing out camps for the homeless. US Park Police have removed dozens of tents since March, and plan to take out two more camps this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. People are offered the chance to go to shelters and receive addiction treatment, if needed, but those who refuse could be fined or jailed.

Mr Trump has previously threatened to expand his efforts to other Democratic-run cities, such as Chicago, that he claims have failed to address crime.

It was not clear how his takeover of Washington's Metropolitan Police Department could be replicated elsewhere.

