US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on the front lawn of the Pentagon. Photo: X
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on the front lawn of the Pentagon. Photo: X
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on the front lawn of the Pentagon. Photo: X
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on the front lawn of the Pentagon. Photo: X

News

US

US defence chief Hegseth signs order to boost battlefield drone production

Defence Secretary signs memo as Metallica song plays in the background

Thomas Watkins
Thomas Watkins
Washington

July 11, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said he was cutting red tape to make it easier for the Pentagon to buy and develop small drones.

Inexpensive and highly portable drones, often modified hobby craft, have emerged as one of this century's dominant weapons, with conflicts like the war in Ukraine driving a speedy evolution of their use on the battlefield.

“Drones are the biggest battlefield innovation in a generation, accounting for most of this year's casualties in Ukraine,” Mr Hegseth said in a memo, warning that US adversaries collectively produce millions of cheap drones each year.

“I am rescinding restrictive policies that hindered production and limited access to these vital technologies, unleashing the combined potential of American manufacturing and warfighter ingenuity.”

In a video presentation on the lawn outside the Pentagon, Mr Hegseth signed a copy of the memo after it was delivered to him via a small drone while other craft buzzed nearby and as Metallica's Enter Sandman played in the background.

“We're going to bolster the US drone manufacturing base by producing thousands hundreds of American-made products,” he said.

Elon Musk, who has previously said the US military needs to invest more in drones rather than “useless” and expensive next-generation crewed fighters like the F-47, said Mr Hegseth's announcement was a “good move”.

The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
The specs

Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6

Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm

Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Kerb weight: 1580kg

Price: From Dh750k

On sale: via special order

Washmen Profile

Date Started: May 2015

Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Laundry

Employees: 170

Funding: about $8m

Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

ETFs explained

Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil.

ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year.

There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Updated: July 11, 2025, 1:29 AM`
Defence