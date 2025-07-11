US defence chief Hegseth signs order to boost battlefield drone production

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said he was cutting red tape to make it easier for the Pentagon to buy and develop small drones.
Inexpensive and highly portable drones, often modified hobby craft, have emerged as one of this century's dominant weapons, with conflicts like the war in Ukraine driving a speedy evolution of their use on the battlefield.
“Drones are the biggest battlefield innovation in a generation, accounting for most of this year's casualties in Ukraine,” Mr Hegseth said in a memo, warning that US adversaries collectively produce millions of cheap drones each year.
“I am rescinding restrictive policies that hindered production and limited access to these vital technologies, unleashing the combined potential of American manufacturing and warfighter ingenuity.”
In a video presentation on the lawn outside the Pentagon, Mr Hegseth signed a copy of the memo after it was delivered to him via a small drone while other craft buzzed nearby and as Metallica's Enter Sandman played in the background.
“We're going to bolster the US drone manufacturing base by producing thousands hundreds of American-made products,” he said.
Elon Musk, who has previously said the US military needs to invest more in drones rather than “useless” and expensive next-generation crewed fighters like the F-47, said Mr Hegseth's announcement was a “good move”.