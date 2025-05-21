Russia to unleash fibre-optic drone weapon to penetrate Ukraine lines

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/">Russia</a> is set to introduce its new fibre-optic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/drones/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/drones/">drone</a> weapons to attack <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/">Ukraine</a>'s positions when it launches its imminent summer offensive, military experts have disclosed. Spooling a 15km cable, each attack drone can penetrate electronic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/05/03/uk-launches-radar-jamming-drone-to-help-protect-european-security/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/05/03/uk-launches-radar-jamming-drone-to-help-protect-european-security/">jamming defences</a> while sending back images to the pilot. The new weapons have already flown along forest tracks to take out Ukrainian supply lorries and into bunkers to kill soldiers. Russia has devised a new tactic using the drones that could help it overwhelm Ukraine's lines in the coming months, according to a new report by the Rusi think tank. While ceasefire talks have been continuing, Russia had been “innovating” for months to work out how to penetrate Ukraine’s drone defences, Dr Jack Watling, the report’s author, wrote. Ukrainian drone advances enabled them to knock out Russian reconnaissance UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) using “drone interceptors”. These blinded enemy units attempting to use glide bombs and ballistic missiles to attack the Ukrainian rear. Ukraine created what soldiers call the “death zone”, a 15km-deep swathe of land running back from the frontline, dominated by surveillance drones that cue kamikaze models on to targets. This has led to drastic avoidance methods such as the Russians using <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/09/innovate-to-survive-lessons-of-the-ukraine-war/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/09/innovate-to-survive-lessons-of-the-ukraine-war/">hundreds of motorbikes</a> and quad-bikes to get troops to the frontline. But Russia can now hit back using the fibre-optic drones to find Ukraine’s widespread small radars and blind them to its assaults, and then eliminate the UAV operators. While Russia has been criticised for using outdated tactics during the three years of war, its engineers were the first to consider using fibre-optic cables attached to drones to overcome the wall of electronic warfare. The drones were introduced late last year and proved highly effective in the counter-attack against the Kursk salient of Russian territory seized by Ukraine in August. Their hits on lorries bringing in ammunition and rations and evacuating the wounded made Ukraine’s position untenable in Kursk. That was made possible by Russian engineers who turned radio-guided FPV (first person view) drones into wire-guided precision weapons like the US TOW (tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided) anti-tank systems widely used in the 1991 Iraq War. By attaching a 15km spool to a quadcopter drone armed with a bomb and flying at 60kph, the Russians achieved a similar effect at much cheaper cost. Operators quickly discovered that the devices can fly unimpeded through forests, below defensive netting and, more importantly, beyond the radio antennae horizon necessary for FPV drones to keep their signal connected. The camera quality is another advantage that the Ukrainians have discovered as they rapidly develop their own system to catch up with the Russians. Ukraine’s Unmanned System Forces unit has just introduced the Silkworm, which can also be used on unmanned vehicles, and are hoping to regain lost ground. But the situation is about to get more deadly for Kyiv with Moscow's military systematically using the new weapons to locate and destroy its small radar stations. With frontline positions blinded the Russians are then going after Ukraine's drone pilots, Dr Watling wrote. “Here the methodology is to use direction finding, signals intelligence and reconnaissance to pinpoint the location of pilots and then target them with wire-guided drones (fibre-optic) and glide bombs.” That could allow Russia to penetrate the 15km deep “belt of attrition” death zone that had previously prevented troops getting to the front in sufficient numbers to break through. President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/16/ukraine-and-russia-hold-first-talks-on-war-for-three-years/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/16/ukraine-and-russia-hold-first-talks-on-war-for-three-years/">Vladimir Putin</a> has boasted that Russia, with large cash incentives, is recruiting more than 50,000 troops a month, far greater than the estimated 30,000 monthly casualties it is suffering. With its well-trained forces also posted from Kursk, the Kremlin can now concentrate on seizing much of eastern Ukraine. “Having shuffled commanders and built-up reserves of equipment, Russia is now set to increase the tempo and scale of attacks,” Dr Watling warned. Seizing significant territory over the summer will be crucial for Moscow as it is estimated that its stockpile of old Soviet tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery will run out by mid-autumn. Russia will then be reliant on the 20 to 50 tanks it can build from scratch each month, far less than the estimated 100 it currently loses. Its manpower is also finite, unless North Korea sends significantly more soldiers, meaning that it “can fight another two campaign seasons” before it will need forced mobilisation at some point next year, the Rusi report said. The Ukrainians could develop a system to defeat the fibre-optic drones that, being slower and less manoeuvrable than others, are more vulnerable to ground fire. The fibre itself, which is largely supplied by China, also reflects in sunlight, potentially revealing the operator’s position. However, the picture is a “challenging four months” for the Ukrainian military, particularly as US arms support runs out, argued Dr Watling. “This will place a premium on the efficiency of Ukrainian drone and artillery operations,” he said. There was also a “darker possible future” in which Moscow’s summer offensive “overpowers Ukrainian defences” seizing key towns and cities, along with a renewed deep strike campaign on Kyiv. The Russians will then hope they can convince Europe to pressure Ukraine “to sue for peace, even on unacceptable terms”, he concluded.