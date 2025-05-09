New motocross bikes for the Russian military in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Reuters
New motocross bikes for the Russian military in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Reuters

News

Europe

Innovate to survive: How the lessons of Ukraine are changing the face of warfare

Russian paratroopers are riding into battle on motorbikes to avoid drones - just one example of how this conflict is rewriting the rules of the battlefield

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

May 09, 2025