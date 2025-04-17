Britain's new RFDEW weapon can take on mass drone attacks. MoD
British military uses radio waves to defeat mass drone attack

Ministry of Defence has announced that a frequency wave device can fend off swarms of more than 100 kamikaze drones

Thomas Harding
April 17, 2025