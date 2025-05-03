UK launches radar-jamming drone to help 'protect European security'

A radar-jamming <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/drones/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/drones/">drone</a> that will fly ahead of crewed fighters on missions to take out enemy air defences has been launched by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk-government/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk-government/">Britain’s</a> Royal Air Force. Drawing on lessons learnt from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/">Ukraine</a> war, StormShroud has been introduced at the front lines “an unprecedented pace” to meet the growing threat from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/">Russia</a>, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said. The weapon is based on the Tekever AR3 and AR5 drones, which have already been used in combat in Ukraine, and has been fitted with a BriteStorm signal jammer that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/17/british-military-uses-radio-waves-to-defeat-mass-drone-attack/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/17/british-military-uses-radio-waves-to-defeat-mass-drone-attack/">scrambles enemy</a> radar at long ranges. In what the RAF described as “revolutionary new tactics”, the unmanned drones will be used to support fighters such as the Typhoon and F-35 Lightning by jamming enemy radar, allowing the combat aircraft to attack targets without being seen. “This means, for the first time, the RAF will benefit from high-end electronic warfare without needing crew to man it, freeing them up for other vital frontline missions,” the RAF said. StormShroud was a “ground-breaking, first-of-its-kind drone” that will make the RAF’s combat aircraft “more survivable and more lethal”, it added. It is the first of a family of next-generation drones – known as Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACPs) – being delivered to the RAF. Using “operational feedback in Ukraine”, where battlefield innovations have increased significantly, the BriteStorm electronic warfare technology, made by Leonardo UK, has been integrated on to the Tekever drones. “This is a seminal moment for the RAF to maintain our advantage in air combat and national security,” said Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, Chief of the Air Staff. ACP drones “will revolutionise how we conduct a range of missions”, from intelligence gathering to strike and logistical support, he added. Tekever, a British-Portuguese tech company, now plans to manufacture the drones in the UK, investing a further £400 million ($531.7 million) over the next 5 years. Working with Leonardo, it took six months to develop the new weapon. “Together with our allies, this government is taking the bold action needed to stand up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and ruthlessly protect UK and European security,” said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who visited the manufacturing site in England on Friday.