Operation Midnight Hammer: Pentagon chief Hegseth says Iranian troops and civilians not targeted

The US does not want Operation Midnight Hammer to turn into a prolonged conflict with Iran, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Mr Hegseth said the US had “devastated” Iran's nuclear programme but stressed Saturday's attack was calibrated to try to avoid a broader war.

“It's worth noting that this operation did not target the Iranian people or Iranian troops,” he said.

Pete Hegseth, left, US Defence Secretary, and Air Force Gen Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, leave after giving a news conference at the Pentagon. Getty Images

In his first Pentagon news conference since taking office six months ago, Mr Hegseth said President Donald Trump had ordered officials to come up with a mission focused on avoiding larger military involvement.

The B-2 stealth bombers used in the attacks took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri for the 18-hour mission. They were refuelled in the skies in an operation that appears designed to minimise controversy by avoiding the US-UK military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, or any US bases in the Middle East.

“We were able to destroy nuclear capabilities and our boys in those bombers are on their way home right now,” Mr Hegseth said.

One reporter asked Mr Hegseth if the US had planned adequately for a potential Iranian decision to escalate and provoke the US into a prolonged war.

“Anything can happen in conflict and we acknowledge that,” Mr Hegseth said before pivoting back to the talking point of the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as being narrowly focused.

“The scope of this was intentionally limited and that's the message we're sending, thought the capabilities of the US militaries are still unlimited so Iran in that sense has a choice,” he said.

Mr Hegseth was joined at the press conference by Gen Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He said proactive measures had been taken to protect US troops, officials and government staff stationed in nearby countries after the strikes on Iran.

Mr Hegseth and Gen Dan Caine. Reuters

“We are being very thoughtful about ensuring that we do all that we can to protect our forces out there,” he said.

In the minutes leading up to the strikes, Gen Caine said the US attack went largely undetected by Iran's military.

“This was a complex and high-risk mission carried out with exceptional skill,” he added, explaining that it was probably the largest B2 bomber strike in US history.

Though both officials claimed the strikes achieved their goals, Gen Caine warned battle damage assessments would “take some time.”

“Initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction,” he said.

Mr Hegseth said congressional officials in the US House of Representatives and the Senate were notified about the strikes after they were complete. That is not sitting well with Democrats.

Hours after the strikes were announced on Saturday evening, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised Mr Trump for not seeking approval from Congress.

“President Trump must provide the American people and Congress clear answers on the actions taken tonight and their implications for the safety of Americans,” Mr Schumer said.

“No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy.”

During an appearance on ABC, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that any counterattack on US forces stationed throughout out the Middle East would be met with a response.

“How Iran responds, I mean, the ball is in their court, but what we did was very focused,” he said, urging US citizens to pray for US troops stationed in the region.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

What are the main cyber security threats? Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.

Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.

Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

RESULTS FOR STAGE 4 Stage 4 Dubai to Hatta, 197 km, Road race. Overall leader Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma) Stage winners: 1. Caleb Ewan AUS (Lotto - Soudal) 2. Matteo Moschetti ITA (Trek - Segafredo) 3. Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

Chennai Super Kings 181-2 (18.3 ovs) Chennai win by eight wickets

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

ASIAN%20RUGBY%20CHAMPIONSHIP%202024 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EResults%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EHong%20Kong%2052-5%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESouth%20Korea%2055-5%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EMalaysia%206-70%20Hong%20Kong%3Cbr%3EUAE%2036-32%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFriday%2C%20June%2021%2C%207.30pm%20kick-off%3A%20UAE%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EAt%20The%20Sevens%2C%20Dubai%20(admission%20is%20free).%3Cbr%3ESaturday%3A%20Hong%20Kong%20v%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Oppenheimer %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Nolan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Blunt%2C%20Robert%20Downey%20Jr%2C%20Florence%20Pugh%2C%20Matt%20Damon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Sheer grandeur The Owo building is 14 storeys high, seven of which are below ground, with the 30,000 square feet of amenities located subterranean, including a 16-seat private cinema, seven lounges, a gym, games room, treatment suites and bicycle storage. A clear distinction between the residences and the Raffles hotel with the amenities operated separately.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Power: 712hp at 6,100rpm Torque: 881Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 19.6 l/100km Price: Dh380,000 On sale: now

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

World record transfers 1. Kylian Mbappe - to Real Madrid in 2017/18 - €180 million (Dh770.4m - if a deal goes through)

2. Paul Pogba - to Manchester United in 2016/17 - €105m

3. Gareth Bale - to Real Madrid in 2013/14 - €101m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - to Real Madrid in 2009/10 - €94m

5. Gonzalo Higuain - to Juventus in 2016/17 - €90m

6. Neymar - to Barcelona in 2013/14 - €88.2m

7. Romelu Lukaku - to Manchester United in 2017/18 - €84.7m

8. Luis Suarez - to Barcelona in 2014/15 - €81.72m

9. Angel di Maria - to Manchester United in 2014/15 - €75m

10. James Rodriguez - to Real Madrid in 2014/15 - €75m

Company%20profile %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20Shipsy%3Cbr%3EYear%20of%20inception%3A%202015%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Soham%20Chokshi%2C%20Dhruv%20Agrawal%2C%20Harsh%20Kumar%20and%20Himanshu%20Gupta%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20India%2C%20UAE%20and%20Indonesia%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20logistics%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%20more%20than%20350%20employees%3Cbr%3EFunding%20received%20so%20far%3A%20%2431%20million%20in%20series%20A%20and%20B%20rounds%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Info%20Edge%2C%20Sequoia%20Capital%E2%80%99s%20Surge%2C%20A91%20Partners%20and%20Z3%20Partners%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now