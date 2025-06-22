Operation Midnight Hammer: Pentagon chief Hegseth says Iranian troops and civilians not targeted

The US does not want Operation Midnight Hammer to turn into a prolonged conflict with Iran, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday.
Speaking at the Pentagon, Mr Hegseth said the US had “devastated” Iran's nuclear programme but stressed Saturday's attack was calibrated to try to avoid a broader war.
“It's worth noting that this operation did not target the Iranian people or Iranian troops,” he said.
In his first Pentagon news conference since taking office six months ago, Mr Hegseth said President Donald Trump had ordered officials to come up with a mission focused on avoiding larger military involvement.
The B-2 stealth bombers used in the attacks took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri for the 18-hour mission. They were refuelled in the skies in an operation that appears designed to minimise controversy by avoiding the US-UK military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, or any US bases in the Middle East.
“We were able to destroy nuclear capabilities and our boys in those bombers are on their way home right now,” Mr Hegseth said.
One reporter asked Mr Hegseth if the US had planned adequately for a potential Iranian decision to escalate and provoke the US into a prolonged war.
“Anything can happen in conflict and we acknowledge that,” Mr Hegseth said before pivoting back to the talking point of the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as being narrowly focused.
“The scope of this was intentionally limited and that's the message we're sending, thought the capabilities of the US militaries are still unlimited so Iran in that sense has a choice,” he said.
Mr Hegseth was joined at the press conference by Gen Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He said proactive measures had been taken to protect US troops, officials and government staff stationed in nearby countries after the strikes on Iran.
“We are being very thoughtful about ensuring that we do all that we can to protect our forces out there,” he said.
In the minutes leading up to the strikes, Gen Caine said the US attack went largely undetected by Iran's military.
“This was a complex and high-risk mission carried out with exceptional skill,” he added, explaining that it was probably the largest B2 bomber strike in US history.
Though both officials claimed the strikes achieved their goals, Gen Caine warned battle damage assessments would “take some time.”
“Initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction,” he said.
Mr Hegseth said congressional officials in the US House of Representatives and the Senate were notified about the strikes after they were complete. That is not sitting well with Democrats.
Hours after the strikes were announced on Saturday evening, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised Mr Trump for not seeking approval from Congress.
“President Trump must provide the American people and Congress clear answers on the actions taken tonight and their implications for the safety of Americans,” Mr Schumer said.
“No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy.”
During an appearance on ABC, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that any counterattack on US forces stationed throughout out the Middle East would be met with a response.
“How Iran responds, I mean, the ball is in their court, but what we did was very focused,” he said, urging US citizens to pray for US troops stationed in the region.
