What did Iran say about nuclear damage and radiation after US strikes?

As the US, Israel and much of the world assess the fallout from the American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Tehran has offered only limited details.

And for good reason: Iran’s nuclear programme is not merely a scientific endeavour, it’s a strategic insurance policy.

The regime has spent decades building it. If it crumbled overnight, Iran would lose one of its most powerful bargaining chips in any negotiation with the West.

So, what exactly has Iran said?

Nuclear contamination

Iran’s Nuclear Safety System Centre was quick to issue a statement claiming “no nuclear contamination” had been detected at or around the sites targeted by US strikes.

“Following the criminal attack by the US on the nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, Iran’s Nuclear Safety System Centre immediately conducted the necessary investigations,” the statement read.

“Based on the safety measures and planning, as well as data recorded by radiation detection systems, no signs of contamination have been detected. Therefore, there is no threat to residents living near the mentioned nuclear sites.”

Fordow takes a hit

Iranian officials claimed most of the uranium previously stored at the Fordow enrichment plant had been moved to an undisclosed location before the strikes took place.

An Iranian source told state media: “The exact location of the relocated uranium is not specified.”

Satellite images, however, suggest serious damage to Fordow’s entrance, evidence of what appears to be a direct hit from several 15,000kg US bunker-busting bombs.

A satellite image over Fordow, after the US struck the underground nuclear plant, near Qom. Reuters

While Iranian state media acknowledged the site “was attacked by the enemy”, it stopped short of revealing the extent of the internal damage.

Fordow was more than a plant; it was Iran’s nuclear vault, a heavily fortified centre buried deep within a mountain. Its symbolic and strategic value far exceeded its physical contents. Its fate now remains uncertain.

There has been no official word from Tehran about the level of damage to other key sites, such as Natanz and Isfahan. Notably, the nuclear reactor in Bushehr, closer to the Gulf and heavily watched by nearby countries, was not struck.

What about the nuclear stockpile?

Iran has amassed significant quantities of enriched uranium and operates thousands of centrifuges.

While Tehran claims much of the uranium was safely relocated, there is no clear information on the current condition or location of the remaining material.

It is worth mentioning that neither Iran nor the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported any radiation leaks.

IAEA weighs in

The IAEA, which monitors Iran’s nuclear activities, said the latest strikes on the Isfahan complex damaged six buildings, in addition to four previously hit.

However, it added that facilities targeted either contained no nuclear material or small quantities of natural or low-enriched uranium, suggesting any contamination would have been limited to the damaged structures.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced that the agency’s board of governors will convene for an emergency session on Monday.

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m

7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m

8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m

8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m

9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m

10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

The UAE squad for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games The jiu-jitsu men’s team: Faisal Al Ketbi, Zayed Al Kaabi, Yahia Al Hammadi, Taleb Al Kirbi, Obaid Al Nuaimi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Mansoori, Saeed Al Mazroui, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Qubaisi, Salem Al Suwaidi, Khalfan Belhol, Saood Al Hammadi. Women’s team: Mouza Al Shamsi, Wadeema Al Yafei, Reem Al Hashmi, Mahra Al Hanaei, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Hessa Thani, Salwa Al Ali.

THE%20STRANGERS'%20CASE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Brandt%20Andersen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOmar%20Sy%2C%20Jason%20Beghe%2C%20Angeliki%20Papoulia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

'Falling%20for%20Christmas' %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Janeen%20Damian%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lindsay%20Lohan%2C%20Chord%20Overstreet%2C%20Jack%20Wagner%2C%20Aliana%20Lohan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Banthology: Stories from Unwanted Nations

Edited by Sarah Cleave, Comma Press