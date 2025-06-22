World reacts to US strikes on Iran

World leaders on Sunday condemned the US decision to launch strikes against three nuclear facilities in Iran.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the military had bombed Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, bringing to an end days of speculation about whether America would become directly involved in the Iran-Israel conflict.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "gravely alarmed” by the US strikes on the sites.

"This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security,” he said in a statement on X. "I call on member states to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law.”

Israeli emergency personnel at a building hit by an Iranian missile strike, in Haifa. Reuters Israeli emergency personnel at a building hit by an Iranian missile strike, in Haifa. AFP A car hit by a missile launched from Iran, in Haifa. AFP Israeli emergency personnel at a building hit by an Iranian missile strike, in Haifa. AFP Israeli emergency personnel at a building hit by an Iranian missile strike, in Haifa. AFP Israeli emergency personnel at a building hit by an Iranian missile strike, in Haifa. AFP Israeli emergency personnel at a building hit by an Iranian missile strike, in Haifa. AFP People gather outside a damaged building in Haifa. Reuters Israeli ambassador to the UN in Geneva addresses and emergency session. AFP Israelis flee an Iranian missile strike in the port city of Haifa. AP Photo An injured man is helped after an Iranian missile strike in Haifa. AP Photo A protester holds up a portrait of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a demonstration against Israeli attacks on Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon. AP Photo People take shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian strikes in Tel Aviv. AP Photo Smokes rises from Soroka Medical Centre, in Beersheba, southern Israel, after it was hit by an Iranian missile. AP White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions from reporters. She said President Donald Trump would decide whether the US would join Israel’s war on Iran 'in the next two weeks'. AFP Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, in central Iran, after Israeli air strikes. Reuters People march in Times Square, New York, to call on President Trump not to go to war with Iran. AFP Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts missiles fired from Iran over Tel Aviv. EPA Israelis shelter in an underground train station in Ramat Gan after a missile warning. Getty Images Israeli special forces check the remains of a suspected Iranian ballistic missile in northern Israel. Reuters Smoke rises after an Israeli attack in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Reuters A picture released by Iran's armed forces claims to show an Israeli drone shot down outside the central city of Isfahan. AP People take cover inside a cable car tunnel in Haifa after an Iranian missile attack. Reuters Israeli air defence systems fire at Iranian missiles over Tel Aviv. AFP Missiles are intercepted above Ashkelon, Israel. Reuters Smoke rises in Tehran. Reuters A building burns after strikes on the Israeli city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. AFP An Iranian missile causes an explosion in Tel Aviv. AP Rescuers sift through the remains of a damaged building in Tel Aviv after a barrage of Iranian rockets. AFP A wounded man is treated after an explosion in Tehran. AP

In the US Congress, Democrats attacked Mr Trump for the decision. Democratic House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries criticised the strike.

“President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorisation for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East,” he said in a statement.

Even pro-Trump Republicans had strong words against the decision. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a leading Make America Great Again Republican isolationist congresswoman, wrote in a post on X that "Israel is a nuclear armed nation. This is not our fight. Peace is the answer.”

Other Republicans, however, came out strongly in support of Mr Trump's decision, with House Speaker Mike Johnson saying that the President "gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement”.

And the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Roger Wicks, said: "Our commander-in-chief has made a deliberate – and correct – decision to eliminate the existential threat posed by the Iranian regime”.

Senator Tom Cotton said Mr Trump "made the right call and the ayatollahs should recall his warning not to target Americans”.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Mr Trump for ordering the strikes.

"First comes strength, then comes peace,” he said. "And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”

Yoav Gallant, Israel's former defence minister, said that US President Donald Trump had taken "a bold decision” in attacking Iran.

"The world is now a safer place,” he said in a post on X.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the US strikes “outrageous” and said they will have “everlasting consequences”.

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” he said on X.

“Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour.”

Hamas condemned the "blatant US aggression”.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemns in the strongest terms the blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the group said in a statement.

"This brutal aggression is a dangerous escalation,” it added, calling the attack "a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to international peace and security”.

