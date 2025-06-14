Fear, not fallout: Strike on Iran's Natanz site prompts global alarm over nuclear safety

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Iran conflict

Israel's recent military strike on Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site has raised international alarm about nuclear safety, although Iranian authorities report no immediate signs of elevated radiation levels, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA underlined that “armed attacks on nuclear facilities could result in radioactive releases with grave consequences, within and beyond the boundaries of the State, which has been attacked”.

On Friday, IAEA director general, Rafael Grossi, confirmed the agency had been notified of the military operation. He described the event as "deeply concerning" and reiterated the international legal stance that attacks on nuclear facilities constitute a violation of both international law and the principles outlined by the United Nations Charter.

"Any military action that jeopardises the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond," Mr Grossi said, calling for "maximum restraint to avoid further escalation".

Iranian nuclear authorities reported to the IAEA that the Natanz site was directly impacted, but reassured the agency that radiation levels remain normal. Limited damage has been reported to the Isfahan and Fordow facilities, Iran's other significant nuclear sites.

List of main known nuclear facilities of Iran's nuclear programme

Understanding radiation

This incident has brought renewed scrutiny on the safety protocols around nuclear facilities and broader risks associated with radioactive materials. Professor Wade Allison, a radiation expert from Oxford University who previously advised the BBC following the Fukushima nuclear incident in 2011, highlighted widespread misconceptions around radiation hazards.

"Radiation is everywhere, including our own bodies," Prof Allison told The National, stressing that everyday encounters with low-level radiation, such as those found in medical settings, are common and generally harmless. "Only huge internal doses are fatal. Otherwise, radiation is easily avoided."

However, Prof Allison cautioned against complacency. While noting nuclear fuel "will never 'go off' by mistake" due to the complexities of ignition, he acknowledged the anxiety surrounding nuclear facilities and the lack of public education on radiation safety.

This, he said, "leads to fear and panic". Professor Allison added that nuclear threats often spark undue alarm precisely because nuclear science and radiation safety are inadequately taught in schools, unlike, hazards such as fire or tsunamis.

There have been two major reactor accidents in the history of civil nuclear power – Chernobyl and Fukushima Daiichi.

Lessons of the past

The World Nuclear Association told The National that the event isn't something that they would be able to comment on. However, a paper by the body on the safety of nuclear power reactors published in February showed that the consequence of even the worst realistic scenarios – core melting and containment failure – "can cause few if any deaths to the public, regardless of the scenario that led to the core melt and containment failure."

According to data from the association, there have been two major reactor accidents in the history of civil nuclear power – Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima Daiichi in 2011.

Chernobyl involved an intense fire without provision for containment, and Fukushima Daiichi severely tested the containment, allowing some release of radioactivity.

IAEA Board of Governors are expected to convene at the Agency's headquarters on Monday for 'an urgent session of the IAEA Board of Governors on the matter related to the Israeli attacks against the Iranian nuclear facilities that are under the IAEA safeguards'. AFP

Diplomatic stakes

The Natanz incident highlights long-standing tensions between Israel and Iran, whose nuclear programme remains controversial and heavily scrutinised. The IAEA has faced challenges accessing complete information on Iran's nuclear activities, complicating international oversight efforts.

Grossi reiterated that the IAEA remains committed to ensuring nuclear sites remain exclusively peaceful. He indicated readiness to deploy additional technical experts to ensure the continued security of nuclear materials, underscoring the importance of dialogue and diplomatic channels in resolving nuclear disputes.

The IAEA Board of Governors are expected to convene at the Agency's headquarters on Monday for “an urgent session of the IAEA Board of Governors on the matter related to the Israeli attacks against the Iranian nuclear facilities that are under the IAEA safeguards”.

