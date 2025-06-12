UN nuclear watchdog finds Iran in breach of non-proliferation duties

The UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday formally declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting told Reuters.

"[The board] finds that Iran's many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the agency with full and timely co-operation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in Iran ... constitutes non-compliance with its obligations under its safeguards agreement with the agency," the International Atomic Energy Agency board resolution states, according to Reuters.

Nineteen countries on the IAEA board voted for the resolution, AP reported, with Russia, China and Burkina Faso opposing it. Eleven countries abstained and two did not vote, AP added.

Iran said it has always adhered to its safeguard obligations, calling the resolution "completely political and biased", the Tasnim news agency reported, quoting a statement from the Foreign Ministry. It added that Tehran was left with "no other choice but to respond" to the IAEA and that a new uranium enrichment facility would be set up in a "safe zone".

In the draft resolution seen by AP, the board calls on Tehran to provide answers "without delay" in an investigation into traces of uranium found across several locations that Iran failed to declare as nuclear sites.

The resolution is the latest development amid rising tension between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme. It comes after Washington announced it was preparing to evacuate personnel from its embassy in Baghdad and regional bases, and as nuclear talks between the countries appear at an impasse.

The resolution was initially put forward by the UK, France, Germany and the US. It carries the threat of referral to the UN Security Council if Tehran does not provide answers.

US intelligence services and the IAEA have long believed Iran had a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme it halted in 2003, though isolated experiments continued for several years. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said this week the findings were broadly consistent with that.

Iran had at least three undeclared nuclear sites until the early 2000s, but refuses to provide “credible answers" about its activities there, the watchdog said earlier this week.

The three sites, Varamin, Marivan and Turquzabad, were accessed by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2019 and 2020. Uranium particles were detected at the sites.

The lack of answers has meant the IAEA could not conclude that Iran's nuclear programme is "entirely peaceful", as Tehran has long claimed, Mr Grossi said. He accused Tehran of seeking to “sanitise the locations”, which he said has impeded the agency's work.

Details of the three sites were revealed in the IAEA’s quarterly report, which was widely leaked last week. It found that Iran had an estimated 400kg of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent as of May 17, marking an increase of more than 133kg since the last report in February.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had warned the UK, France and Germany against backing a resolution that would censure Tehran.

Non-proliferation duties

In 2006, the UN Security Council imposed sanctions on Iran due to unmet demand that Tehran suspends all uranium enrichment-related and reprocessing activities, blocking the import or export of sensitive nuclear material and equipment and freezing the financial assets of persons or entities supporting its proliferation sensitive nuclear activities or the development of nuclear-weapon delivery systems.

The resolution 1737 (2006) under Article 41 of the Charter’s Chapter VII was unanimously adopted. The Council decided that Iran should, without further delay, suspend the following proliferation sensitive nuclear activities: all enrichment-related and reprocessing activities, including research and development; and work on all heavy-water related projects, including the construction of a research reactor moderated by heavy water.

It also decided that all states should prevent the supply, sale or transfer, for the use by or benefit of Iran, of related equipment and technology, if the State determined that such items would contribute to enrichment-related, reprocessing or heavy-water related activities, or to the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems

