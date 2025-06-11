US prepares to evacuate non-essential staff from Middle East as regional tensions flare

The US State Department is preparing to evacuate non-essential staff from the American embassy in Baghdad as regional tensions flare over faltering efforts between Washington and Tehran to reach a nuclear deal.
The State Department said on Wednesday that the move comes as part of a constant assessment of “the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies”. Regional tensions are rising as talks between the US and Iran over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme appear to have hit an impasse.
“President [Donald] Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad,” the department said in a statement to The National. “Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce our Mission in Iraq.”
A senior Iraqi diplomat told The National that the State Department informed them of the withdrawal of non-essential personnel, confirming reports by AP and Reuters that cited Iraqi and US sources as saying the evacuation was due to heightened security risks.
Mr Trump said in an interview released on Wednesday that he was less sure Iran would agree to stop uranium enrichment in a nuclear deal with Washington.
Mr Trump told the New York Post he was “much less confident of a deal being made.”
“They seem to be delaying, and I think that’s a shame,” the US President said, two days after voicing optimism about talks and claiming a sixth round of talks would take place this week.
Family members and non-essential personnel are also reportedly being authorised to leave Bahrain and Kuwait. The US Navy's Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain.
Earlier, Iran's Minister of Defence Aziz Nasirzadeh said Tehran will strike US bases in the region if nuclear talks fail and conflict arises with Washington.
“If conflict is imposed on us, the opponent’s casualties will certainly be more than ours, and in that case, America must leave the region, because all its bases are within our reach,” he said. “We have access to them, and we will target all of them in the host countries without hesitation.”
The Baghdad embassy is already been on limited staffing, and the order will not affect a large number of personnel.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory note on Wednesday that it was aware of increased tension in the Middle East which could lead to an escalation of military activity having a direct impact on mariners.
The UKMTO advised vessels to use caution when passing through the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and Straits of Hormuz.
