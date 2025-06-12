US embassy in Bahrain operating as normal despite Trump's evacuation order

The US embassy in Bahrain is operating as normal despite orders from Washington to evacuate non-essential diplomatic staff based in the Middle East, an official at the mission told The National on Thursday, as tension rises over Iran's nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that US personnel were being moved out of the region because “it could be a dangerous place”. The US would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, he added.

It comes ahead of a sixth round of talks between Washington and Tehran in an attempt to reach a nuclear deal. Mr Trump has threatened to bomb the country if Iran refuses to reach an agreement.

Staff from US embassies in Kuwait and Bahrain were reportedly on standby to be moved. However, an embassy spokesman in Manama told The National on Thursday that operations in Bahrain were normal.

“The US embassy in Manama has not changed its staffing posture and remains fully operational,” he said.

Bahrain, home of the US navy's Fifth Fleet, hosts about 9,000 US troops. The US also has a military presence in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Syria and the UAE.

“We’ve given notice to move out, and we’ll see what happens,” Mr Trump said on Wednesday evening. Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon, very simple”, he added. “We’re not going to allow that.”

Reports of the potential evacuation pushed up oil prices by more than four per cent before they eased on Thursday.

The State Department updated its worldwide travel advisory to reflect its latest position.

“On June 11, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel due to heightened regional tensions,” the advisory said.

It also advised American citizens against travelling to Iraq due to “serious threats”.

Hours after Mr Trump's announcement, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the country will host the sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks on Sunday.

Tehran and Washington have held five rounds of talks since April to thrash out a new nuclear deal to replace a 2015 accord that Mr Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

In recent days, US officials have repeatedly demanded that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment, a request firmly rejected by Tehran.

On Wednesday, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned Washington that Tehran would hit US regional bases if drawn into a war. Britain's maritime agency advised vessels to exercise caution while travelling through the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, which all border Iran.

