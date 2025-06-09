Iran to present counter-proposal in nuclear talks with US

Iran is to present a counter-proposal in nuclear talks with the US, with the Omani-mediated negotiations at an impasse.
Washington last month submitted a proposal for a new nuclear deal, but Tehran deemed it "unacceptable". Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the proposal, saying it was against Iranian interests.
"We will present our own proposal to the other side via Oman after it is finalised. This proposal is reasonable, logical and balanced," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a weekly press conference.
"We must ensure, before the lifting of sanctions, that Iran will effectively benefit economically and that its banking and trade relations with other countries will return to normal."
There was no clarity yet on the timing of a sixth round of nuclear talks, he added.
Iran and the US have held five rounds of talk, but have so far failed to come to an agreement. European powers are expected to push for a resolution, condemning Iran's behaviour at a meeting of the UN's nuclear watchdog on Monday.
The talks, mediated by Oman, aim to replace the 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that restricted Iran's nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief. US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the accord in 2018, during his first term.
Mr Trump has insisted that Iran fully abandon its uranium enrichment programme. Mr Khamenei has said that is a red line.
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday said "the US plan does not even mention the lifting of sanctions". He called it a sign of dishonesty, accusing the US of seeking to impose a "unilateral" agreement that Tehran would not accept. "The delusional US President should know better and change his approach if he is really looking for a deal," Mr Ghalibaf added.
