Iran’s Araghchi says no nuclear deal possible if US demands end to uranium enrichment

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said no nuclear deal would be possible with the US if it insists on ending Iran's uranium enrichment, as both countries head into a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/us-iran-nuclear-talks-to-resume-on-friday/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/us-iran-nuclear-talks-to-resume-on-friday/">fifth round of talks</a>, scheduled for Friday in Italy. Mr Araghchi said in a post on X that he was set to travel to Rome for the indirect talks. “Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal," he added. US senior adviser and special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and policy planning director Michael Anton will also travel to Rome for the discussions. Uranium enrichment remains a central sticking point in US-Iran negotiations. Washington seeks a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/iran-signalling-in-every-way-that-it-wants-us-deal-says-jake-sullivan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/iran-signalling-in-every-way-that-it-wants-us-deal-says-jake-sullivan/">deal</a> in which Tehran permanently halts enrichment, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/23/view-from-tehran-nuclear-talks-and-policy-shifts-as-iran-copes-with-changing-region/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/23/view-from-tehran-nuclear-talks-and-policy-shifts-as-iran-copes-with-changing-region/">Iran</a> maintains it has an unequivocal right to continue the process. Tehran is also refusing to ship its highly enriched uranium stockpiles abroad, another demand previously voiced by some US officials. The US State Department said on Thursday that it was confident the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/iran-nuclear-talks-will-succeed-says-us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/iran-nuclear-talks-will-succeed-says-us/">nuclear talks</a> with Iran were progressing. “The fifth round of the nuclear talks would not be happening if we didn't think that there was potential [to reach a deal],” spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters. “I would say that clearly we believe that we are going to succeed.” The White House said earlier that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed “a potential deal with Iran, which the President believes is moving along in the right direction". Reports emerged this week that Israel was preparing for a possible strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities if negotiations with the US fail. Mr Araghchi warned that Tehran would hold Washington responsible for any Israeli attack on its infrastructure. The US has repeatedly said Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, while Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful and insists it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons. However, since the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal under Mr Trump, Tehran has repeatedly breached the accord in response to renewed American sanctions, stockpiling enough highly enriched uranium to potentially produce nuclear weapons. The 2015 deal, which is set to expire soon, limited Iran to enriching uranium at 3.67 per cent for 15 years. But as of February, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran had enriched uranium to 60 per cent and could rapidly reach weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent. “Iran cannot have an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/19/us-iran-talks-stumble-over-nuclear-enrichment/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/19/us-iran-talks-stumble-over-nuclear-enrichment/">enrichment</a> capability, because that ultimately makes them a threshold nuclear power,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.