'We are going to succeed', US says of Iran nuclear talks

The US is confident that nuclear talks with Iran are on the right track, the State Department said on Thursday, before the start of a fifth round of negotiations.

US senior adviser and special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and policy planning director Michael Anton will travel to Rome on Friday for talks that will focus on Iran's nuclear enrichment goals. The US wants Iran to stop all uranium enrichment, while Tehran insists it needs to maintain some levels for civilian purposes.

“The fifth round of the nuclear talks would not be happening if we didn't think that there was potential [to reach a deal],” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters. “I would say that clearly we believe that we are going to succeed.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump believes talks are “moving along in the right direction”.

“This deal with Iran could end in two ways: it could end in a very positive diplomatic solution, or it could end in a very negative situation for Iran, so that's why these talks are taking place this week,” Ms Leavitt told reporters.

Mr Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran that the US would never accept it having a nuclear weapon, while promising a brighter future for the country if it agrees to a deal.

Friday's talks come as US ally Israel has threatened military action against Iran. On Tuesday, CNN reported that Israel was preparing to attack Iranian nuclear sites, even as talks with the US continue.

“We believe that in the event of any attack on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Zionist regime, the US government will also be involved and bear legal responsibility,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a letter to the UN.

“Iran strongly warns against any adventurism by the Zionist regime and will respond decisively to any threat or unlawful act by this regime.”

A 2015 deal with Iran, which was negotiated by former president Barack Obama, allowed Iran to enrich uranium at low levels solely for civilian energy.

Iran now enriches uranium to 60 per cent, far above the 3.67 per cent limit set in the 2015 deal, but below the 90 per cent needed for a nuclear warhead.

Mr Trump pulled out of Mr Obama's deal in 2018, during his first term, and has vowed a tougher replacement.

“Iran cannot have an enrichment capability, because that ultimately makes them a threshold nuclear power,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

But Mr Araghchi said on state television that “there are still fundamental differences between us”, warning “we will not have an agreement at all” if the US wants to stop Iran enriching uranium entirely.

MATCH INFO Delhi Daredevils 174-4 (20 ovs)

Mumbai Indians 163 (19.3 ovs) Delhi won the match by 11 runs

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Key recommendations Fewer criminals put behind bars and more to serve sentences in the community, with short sentences scrapped and many inmates released earlier

Greater use of curfews and exclusion zones to deliver tougher supervision than ever on criminals.

Explore wider powers for judges to punish offenders by blocking them from attending football matches, banning them from driving or travelling abroad through an expansion of ‘ancillary orders’.

More Intensive Supervision Courts to tackle the root causes of crime such as alcohol and drug abuse – forcing repeat offenders to take part in tough treatment programmes or face prison.

BRAZIL%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Alisson%2C%20Ederson%2C%20Weverton%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Dani%20Alves%2C%20Marquinhos%2C%20Thiago%20Silva%2C%20Eder%20Militao%20%2C%20Danilo%2C%20Alex%20Sandro%2C%20Alex%20Telles%2C%20Bremer.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Casemiro%2C%20Fred%2C%20Fabinho%2C%20Bruno%20Guimaraes%2C%20Lucas%20Paqueta%2C%20Everton%20Ribeiro.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Neymar%2C%20Vinicius%20Junior%2C%20Richarlison%2C%20Raphinha%2C%20Antony%2C%20Gabriel%20Jesus%2C%20Gabriel%20Martinelli%2C%20Pedro%2C%20Rodrygo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raha%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kuwait%2FSaudi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tech%20Logistics%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2414%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Soor%20Capital%2C%20eWTP%20Arabia%20Capital%2C%20Aujan%20Enterprises%2C%20Nox%20Management%2C%20Cedar%20Mundi%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20166%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Golden Shoe top five (as of March 1): Harry Kane, Tottenham, Premier League, 24 goals, 48 points

Edinson Cavani, PSG, Ligue 1, 24 goals, 48 points

Ciro Immobile, Lazio, Serie A, 23 goals, 46 points

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, Premier League, 23 goals, 46 points

Lionel Messi, Barcelona, La Liga, 22 goals, 44 points