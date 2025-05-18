US Envoy Steve Witkoff said the US will not accept any uranium enrichment by Iran and aims to resolve the issue diplomatically. AFP
US Envoy Steve Witkoff said the US will not accept any uranium enrichment by Iran and aims to resolve the issue diplomatically. AFP

News

US

US has 'very clear red line' on Iran enrichment capability, warns Witkoff

The two sides are expected to meet in Europe this week

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
New York City

May 18, 2025