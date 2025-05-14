A distraught Palestinian child receives food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on May 8. Reuters
A distraught Palestinian child receives food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on May 8. Reuters

News

MENA

UK rejects any Gaza aid distribution plan that endangers vulnerable civilians

US and Israel have announced plans for a new distribution procedure in the enclave, bypassing UN-led channels

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

May 13, 2025