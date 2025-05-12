Gaza's entire population at critical risk of famine, global hunger monitor says

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The entire population of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a> is at critical risk of famine, with half a million people facing starvation, a global hunger monitor said on Monday, adding that the situation had deteriorated significantly since its last report in October. The latest assessment by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysed the period from April 1 to May 10 and gave projections up to the end of September, according to a summary of its central findings. Nearly a half million Palestinians are experiencing “catastrophic” levels of hunger, meaning they face possible starvation, the report said, while another million are at “emergency” levels. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a> has barred the entry of food, shelter, medicine and other goods for the past 10 weeks as it carries out waves of air strikes and ground operations against Hamas. Gaza’s population of around 2.3 million people relies almost entirely on outside aid after Israel’s 19-month military campaign wiped out most of the territory's capacity to produce food. The Israeli army has said enough assistance entered Gaza during a two-month <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/hamas-confirms-intensive-negotiations-for-gaza-ceasefire-before-trumps-middle-east-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/25/hamas-confirms-intensive-negotiations-for-gaza-ceasefire-before-trumps-middle-east-visit/">ceasefire </a>that ended in mid-March. It says the blockade aims to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages it holds in Gaza. "Nineteen months into the conflict, the Gaza Strip is still confronted with a critical risk of famine. Over 60 days have passed since all humanitarian aid and commercial supplies were blocked from entering the territory," the report said. It added that goods indispensable for people’s survival are either depleted or expected to run out in the coming weeks. "The entire population is facing high levels of acute food insecurity, with half a million people (one in five) facing starvation," it said. The IPC analysis projected that 470,000 people, or 22 per cent of the population, would fall into the "catastrophic" category by the end of September, with over a million more at "emergency" levels. "Urgent action is needed to save lives and avert further starvation, further deaths and a descent into famine," it said. The assessment shows a significant deterioration in food security compared to the previous IPC analysis released in October, the monitor added. The report said that between mid-January and mid-March, the ceasefire allowed a temporary alleviation of acute food insecurity and malnutrition in parts of Gaza. However, the continuing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/un-food-stocks-run-out-in-gaza-amid-israeli-aid-blockade/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/un-food-stocks-run-out-in-gaza-amid-israeli-aid-blockade/">blockade</a> imposed in early March reversed the situation. Since March 18, the escalating conflict has displaced more than 430,000 people, further disrupted access to humanitarian assistance, markets, health, water and sanitation services, and caused additional damage to remaining essential infrastructure, the IPC said. International aid agency <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/gaza-faces-catastrophic-hunger-as-looting-spreads-amid-total-israeli-blockade/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/gaza-faces-catastrophic-hunger-as-looting-spreads-amid-total-israeli-blockade/">Mercy Corps</a> called the situation "horrifying, but tragically not surprising". "This catastrophe did not unfold in the dark; it happened in plain sight," said Kate Phillips-Barrasso, Mercy Corps vice-president of global policy and advocacy. “Now, as needs reach their most acute point, the threat of a new military offensive looms – one that could force nearly the entire population into the shattered remnants of Rafah. "This would only accelerate the spread of disease and hunger, with thousands crammed into unsafe shelters or left completely exposed, competing for what little food and resources remain."