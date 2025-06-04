Iran will not bow to US pressure over nuclear programme, says Pezeshkian

Iran will not bow to pressure from America to dismantle its nuclear programme, President Masoud Pezeshkian has said, as Washington reiterates its maximum pressure campaign remains in "full force" despite dialogue aimed at reaching a deal.

"They say you must dismantle everything you have, but no free human being will bow to oppression and injustice", he said on Tuesday in a televised speech.

The US wants Iran to cease enriching uranium under a possible new nuclear deal, but Tehran says its programme is for civilian purposes and it has the right to enrich uranium.

Five rounds of talks have taken place since April 12. The US has submitted a proposal but Iran has yet to formally respond.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the proposal submitted through mediator Oman has "many ambiguities and questions," adding that Tehran would soon send its response.

"The written proposal we received from the United States contains many ambiguities and questions; many issues in this proposal are not clear," Mr Araghchi said while on a visit to Lebanon.

The White House has described the US proposal as “acceptable” and in Iran's “best interest” to accept.

"We will not ask anyone for permission to continue enriching uranium in Iran. However, we are ready to take steps to ensure that this enrichment will not lead to the production of nuclear weapons," Mr Araghchi said.

US officials have said that Iran could produce weapons-grade uranium in less than two weeks if it chose to develop a nuclear weapon, and has the capacity to build a bomb within months.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration is proposing an interim plan that would allow low levels of enrichment while working towards a more detailed plan with other countries aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

According to media reports, the US proposal also suggests the creation of a regional consortium to produce nuclear power. The idea of a regional group to handle Iran's enrichment had previously been floated during negotiations that led to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has rejected the idea of enriching uranium elsewhere but is reportedly open to the idea of a regional uranium enrichment consortium based in the country, Axios reported on Tuesday.

