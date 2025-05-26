Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, centre, and his team during the second round of indirect talk with US officials in Rome on April 19. EPA
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, centre, and his team during the second round of indirect talk with US officials in Rome on April 19. EPA

News

MENA

Iran will survive if US nuclear talks end without a deal, President says

Masoud Pezeshkian's comments follow FM's denial that Tehran could freeze enrichment for three years

The National

May 26, 2025