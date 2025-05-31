Iran considers nuclear weapons 'unacceptable', says Foreign Minister

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the country considers nuclear weapons “unacceptable”, reiterating its long-standing position amid delicate negotiations with the US.

Western governments have for decades suspected Iran of trying to develop a nuclear weapons capability to counter Israel's widely suspected but undeclared arsenal. Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and insists it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

“If the issue is nuclear weapons, yes, we too consider this type of weapon unacceptable,” Mr Araghchi, Iran's lead negotiator in the talks, said in a televised speech. “We agree with them on this issue.”

The US and Iran have held five rounds of talks in Oman and Rome over the past few weeks, aiming to revive or replace the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which President Donald Trump withdrew the US from during his first term, in 2018.

These discussions, mediated by Oman, have centred on Iran's uranium enrichment levels, the lifting of US sanctions and the implementation of nuclear inspections.

While both sides have described the talks as constructive, significant disagreements remain, particularly regarding Iran's insistence on its right to enrich uranium and the US demand for a complete halt to this activity.

This week, President Trump said his administration was “very close to a solution” on an Iran nuclear agreement. He also said he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against a military strike on Iran, which would set back Washington's efforts to broker a deal.

Mr Trump's comment came after Israel dismissed as “fake news” a report by The New York Times, which said Mr Netanyahu had been threatening to sabotage the US-Iran talks by striking Tehran's nuclear enrichment sites.

“We're very close to a solution now,” Mr Trump added. “Now, that could change at any moment – it could change with a phone call but, right now, I think [Iran] want to make a deal.”

