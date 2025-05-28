The US and Iran have concluded five rounds of nuclear talks in Rome and Muscat since mid-April. Bloomberg
The US and Iran have concluded five rounds of nuclear talks in Rome and Muscat since mid-April. Bloomberg
The US and Iran have concluded five rounds of nuclear talks in Rome and Muscat since mid-April. Bloomberg
The US and Iran have concluded five rounds of nuclear talks in Rome and Muscat since mid-April. Bloomberg

News

US

Trump says he warned Netanyahu against striking Iran

US President says talks with Tehran are making good progress

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

May 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off a military strike on Iran that would set back US efforts to broker a new nuclear deal.

Mr Trump's comment comes after Israel dismissed as “fake news” a New York Times report said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been threatening to sabotage US-Iran talks by striking Tehran's nuclear enrichment sites.

A reporter asked Mr Trump if he had warned Mr Netanyahu against taking some sort of action that could disrupt the nuclear talks.

“Well, I'd like to be honest. Yes I did,” Mr Trump said, adding that he had told the Israeli leader it would be an “inappropriate” measure.

“We're very close to a solution now,” Mr Trump said. “Now, that could change at any moment – could change with a phone call, but right now, I think they [Iran] want to make a deal.”

The US and Iran have concluded five rounds of nuclear talks in Rome and Muscat since mid-April.

“I think we're we've made a lot of progress,” Mr Trump said, adding that Iran still has to agree on a “final” stages of the agreement.

Israel has long been critical of any US agreement with Iran that would allow it to continue nuclear enrichment.

Iran, meanwhile, maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian officials said Tehran would consider allowing US inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor the nation's atomic activity if talks with Washington succeed.

The IAEA was tasked with overseeing Iran's compliance with a brokered nuclear deal that was signed in a 2015 deal.

The agreement collapsed after Mr Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in his first term.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Set-jetting on the Emerald Isle

Other shows filmed in Ireland include: Vikings (County Wicklow), The Fall (Belfast), Line of Duty (Belfast), Penny Dreadful (Dublin), Ripper Street (Dublin), Krypton (Belfast)

War on waste
House-hunting

Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove

  1. Edinburgh, Scotland 
  2. Westminster, London 
  3. Camden, London 
  4. Glasgow, Scotland 
  5. Islington, London 
  6. Kensington and Chelsea, London 
  7. Highlands, Scotland 
  8. Argyll and Bute, Scotland 
  9. Fife, Scotland 
  10. Tower Hamlets, London 

 

More on animal trafficking
More from this package
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Our commentary on Brexit
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Sarfira

Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal 

Rating: 2/5

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More on this story
The five pillars of Islam
Palestine and Israel
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
LILO & STITCH

Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Rating: 4.5/5

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Rest

(Because Music)

Towering concerns
Updated: May 28, 2025, 6:41 PM`
Donald TrumpIranIran nuclear deal

Trump says he warned Netanyahu against striking Iran

US envoy optimistic latest Gaza ceasefire deal will be agreed to

US to deny visas to officials who censor Americans' opinions

Trump administration orders embassies worldwide to halt student visa appointments

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced in UAE

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

My Own Home: Value of couple’s Dh5m Jumeirah Park villa almost doubles in two years

Cartoon for May 28, 2025

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40