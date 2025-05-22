FBI official calls gunman who killed two Israeli embassy staffers 'gutless'

The FBI's deputy director on Thursday described the suspected gunman in the shooting of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israeli-embassy-staff-shooting-yaron-lischinsky-sarah-milgrim-washington-dc/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israeli-embassy-staff-shooting-yaron-lischinsky-sarah-milgrim-washington-dc/">two Israeli embassy staff members</a> in Washington as “spineless” and “gutless”. Dan Bongino added that the murders, which took place outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in the US capital, were rooted in anti-Semitism. “Last night’s act of terror has the full attention of your FBI,” he posted on X. Israel's Foreign Ministry named the victims of Wednesday night's attack as Yaron Lischinsky, 28, who worked in the embassy’s political department, and his partner Sara Milgram of the public diplomacy department. As law enforcement apprehended Elias Rodriguez, 30, he repeatedly shouted “free Palestine”. Washington police chief Pamela Smith told reporters that before the shooting, the suspect was seen pacing back and forth outside the museum. “He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire,” Ms Smith said. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the shooting an act of “terrorism” and “anti-Semitism”. “We will not tolerate this violence or hate in our city,” Ms Bowser said during a news conference late on Wednesday night. According to Mr Bongino, the FBI is in the process of interviewing Mr Rodriguez. “Early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence … the Washington Field Office reviewing the evidence to determine additional actions.” According to NBC's Chicago affiliate, early on Thursday several FBI agents were seen entering an address in Chicago linked to Mr Rodriguez. The murders and attack have prompted widespread denunciation from governments, civic action groups and non-government organisations around the world. “The UAE condemns the killing of employees at the Israeli embassy in Washington,” read a statement from state news agency Wam. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated his "consistent condemnation of attacks against diplomatic officials". "The Secretary General calls for the perpetrator to be brought to justice and extends his sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the Government of Israel," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. Jewish Voice for Peace spoke out against the attack as well. “We are grounded first and foremost in the belief that all human life is precious, which is precisely why we are struggling for a world in which all people can live in safety and dignity,” the group posted on X. The murders are the latest in attacks on Jewish Americans and organisations. Several weeks ago, the home of Pennsylvania Governor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/16/suspect-accused-of-firebombing-pennsylvania-governors-home-spoke-of-palestinian-people/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/16/suspect-accused-of-firebombing-pennsylvania-governors-home-spoke-of-palestinian-people/">Josh Shapiro was firebombed by a man</a> who mentioned the plight of the Palestinian people as a motivation for the attack. As the investigation into Mr Rodridguez's motives continues, condolences have poured in for the victims. “Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives,” read a statement in part from the Israeli embassy. “Our hearts are with their families, and the embassy will be by their side during this terrible time.” According to his LinkedIn page, Mr Lischinsky was a research assistant for Middle East and North African affairs in the embassy’s political department. He was originally from Germany but moved to Israel at age 16. "I'm an ardent believer in the vision that was outlined in the Abraham Accords and believe that expanding the circle of peace with our Arab neighbors," he biography on the professional social media platform reads in part. Israeli ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said that both victims planned to become engaged next week in Jerusalem. “They were a beautiful couple who came to enjoy an evening in Washington’s cultural centre,” he said. “The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend.”