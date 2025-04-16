Suspect accused of firebombing Pennsylvania governor's home spoke of 'Palestinian people'

The man accused of firebombing the home of Pennsylvania Governor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/08/07/tim-walz-vp-harris-us-presidential-election/" target="_blank">Josh Shapiro</a> cited the plight of the Palestinian people as a motivation for the attack, according to police documents. Authorities allege Cody Balmer, 38, set the Democratic governor’s official residence on fire early on Sunday morning by breaking windows and throwing home-made Molotov cocktails inside. Investigators have been combing his background to try to determine a motive for the attack, including whether it was linked to Mr Shapiro’s politics or Jewish faith. The news site <i>Pennlive</i> obtained a copy of a search warrant police used to access Mr Balmer's electronic devices. According to the warrant, Mr Balmer allegedly told an emergency dispatcher after the attack that Mr Shapiro needed to know he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people”. Mr Balmer has been denied bail and is being held on charges including attempted homicide, terrorism and arson related to the attack, the latest case of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/10/28/nancy-pelosis-husband-assaulted-in-couples-san-francisco-home/" target="_blank">violence against political figures </a>in the US. He has not yet entered a plea. The fire caused significant damage and forced Mr Shapiro, his family and guests, including other relatives, to evacuate the building. The home, built in 1968, did not have sprinklers, and the damage could be in the millions of dollars, Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said. Mr Shapiro said he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family had celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover on Saturday night in the room where the fire started. Mr Balmer had struggled with mental illness, twice being treated at a psychiatric hospital, as his life unravelled dramatically in the past few years, his brother told the Associated Press.