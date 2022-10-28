Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted in couple's San Francisco home

Paul Pelosi expected to make full recovery

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi at an event in 2019. AP
Oct 28, 2022
Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" in the couple's San Francisco home on Friday, Ms Pelosi's office said.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr Pelosi," Drew Hammill, spokesman for Ms Pelosi, said in a statement.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

Ms Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

Within minutes of the announcement of the attack, supportive messages on Twitter began flooding in, including from fellow members of Congress.

Bill Pascarell, a Congressman from New Jersey said he was praying for Mr Pelosi, and called the incident "cowardly, disgusting, and disgraceful".

The attacker's motivation is unknown and is under investigation.

The alleged assault came amid an increase in threats against members of Congress in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 insurrection and several security incidents over the summer.

Members of the Proud Boys storming the US Capitol on January 6. AFP

Data from the US Capitol Police shows that threats made against legislators has drastically increased in the past five years, with nearly 10,000 threats investigated in 2021 alone.

In 2017, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise and several others were injured after an armed attacker opened fire on Republican legislators at a Congressional baseball team practice.

And just this week, three men in the midwestern state of Michigan were found guilty for taking part in a conspiracy to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in a plot ascribed to hostility over Covid-19 safety restrictions in the state.

Updated: October 28, 2022, 2:14 PM
