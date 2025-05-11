Funneling cryptocurrency funds to ISIS leads to lengthy prison sentence

Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for funding ISIS by converting $185,000 into cryptocurrency and transferring it to the group through female operatives. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff's Office

Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for funding ISIS by converting $185,000 into cryptocurrency and transferring it to the group through female operatives. Photo: Alex Show more