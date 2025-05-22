Who is Elias Rodriguez, suspected gunman in murders of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington?

Police detained Elias Rodriguez following a shooting on Wednesday night near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington that left <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israeli-embassy-staff-shooting-yaron-lischinsky-sarah-milgrim-washington-dc/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israeli-embassy-staff-shooting-yaron-lischinsky-sarah-milgrim-washington-dc/">two Israeli embassy staffers dead</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>'s Foreign Ministry <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/22/step-by-step-account-of-attack-that-killed-two-israeli-officials-in-us/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/22/step-by-step-account-of-attack-that-killed-two-israeli-officials-in-us/">named the victims</a> as Yaron Lischinsky, who worked in the embassy’s political department, and his partner Sara Milgram of the public diplomacy department. The museum was hosting the “AJC Access Young Diplomats Reception”, organised by the American Jewish Committee, aimed at “fostering unity” among young Jewish professionals and the diplomatic community. Mr Rodriguez was seen pacing outside the museum before approaching a group of people and opening fire. "Early indicators are that this is an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israel-embassy-shooting-victims/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israel-embassy-shooting-victims/">act of targeted violence</a>," Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI, said in a post on social media. Mr Rodriguez is a resident of the Albany Park neighbourhood in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/02/illinois-man-who-murdered-palestinian-american-child-sentenced-to-53-years-in-jail/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/02/illinois-man-who-murdered-palestinian-american-child-sentenced-to-53-years-in-jail/">Chicago</a>, Illinois. According to NBC's Chicago affiliate, early on Thursday several FBI agents were seen entering an address in the city linked to the suspected gunman. He is believed to be 30 years old. After the shooting, he walked into the museum, where he was detained by event security. As he was being arrested, he shouted "free, free Palestine". Mr Rodriguez was once linked to the Party for Socialism and Liberation – a far-left group that often makes pro-Palestine posts on social media. The group, however, rejected attempts to associate it with the shooting, saying that that Mr Rodriguez was only briefly associated with the group and left in 2017. A LinkedIn profile believed to belong to Mr Rodriguez shows he was employed by the American Osteopathic Information Association as a profiles administrative specialist. "We were shocked and saddened to learn that an AOIA employee has been arrested as a suspect in this horrific crime," American Osteopathic Association president Teresa Hubka and chief executive Kathleen Creason said. "As a physician organisation dedicated to protecting the health and sanctity of human life, we believe in the rights of all persons to live safely without fear of violence."