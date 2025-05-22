Step-by-step account of attack that killed two Israeli officials in US

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A shooting on Wednesday evening outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington killed two Israeli embassy staff members.

Here is a detailed, step-by-step account of the attack:

Location

The shooting took place outside the Lillian & Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum at the junction of 3rd Street and F Street in Washington, DC.

The museum was hosting the “AJC Access Young Diplomats Reception”, organised by the American Jewish Committee, aimed at “fostering unity” among Jewish young professionals and the diplomatic community.

Timeline

9.08pm: Emergency services received reports of a shooting outside the museum.

Before that, witnesses observed a man, later identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, pacing outside the museum.

The suspect approached a group of four people leaving the event and opened fire with a handgun, shooting dead two embassy staff members, a man and a woman, according to US media.

After the shooting, he entered the museum and was detained by security. While in custody, he chanted “Free, free Palestine” and told authorities where he had discarded the weapon, which was then recovered, said US media.

Victims

The victims were identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli national, and Sarah Milgrim, an American citizen.

Both were staff members at the Israeli embassy.

Suspect

Name: Elias Rodriguez

Age: 30

Residence: Chicago

Background: Mr Rodriguez has no prior criminal record but was previously associated with the far-left Party for Socialism and Liberation and had participated in protests in Chicago, according to US media.

Investigation

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and local police are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime and act of terrorism. Authorities believe Mr Rodriguez acted alone.

Reaction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed shock and ordered increased security at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide. Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, mourned the loss of the victims and emphasised the need for justice.

US President Donald Trump condemned the attack, stating that “hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA”. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi pledged full co-operation in the investigation.

Israel's war in Gaza

The shooting occurred amid heightened tensions due to Israel’s refusal to stop its war in Gaza.

It happened hours after the Israeli army opened fire on foreign diplomats in the occupied West Bank.

The incident highlighted the increasingly precarious position of the Israeli government, which has increased the intensity of its assault in the Palestinian enclave despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire.

