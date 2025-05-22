Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead in Washington by man shouting 'free Palestine'

Two members of staff at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israeli</a> embassy in Washington were shot dead outside a Jewish museum in the US capital on Wednesday night by a gunman shouting "free Palestine". The killing took place during an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, US authorities said. "Two Israeli embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on social media platform X. "We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice." Washington police chief Pamela Smith said a suspect was in custody. The gunman had been chanting "free Palestine" during the attack, she said. Police have identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago. "Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire," Ms Smith said. "The suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security." A video circulating on social media showed a young bearded man in a jacket and white shirt shouting "free, free Palestine" as he was led away by police. Washington mayor Muriel Bowser called the shooting an act of "terrorism" and "anti-Semitism". "We will not tolerate this violence or hate in our city. We will not tolerate acts of terrorism ... We'll send a clear message that we will not tolerate anti-Semitism," she said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the shooting a "heinous anti-Semitic" murder and said he had ordered security be increased at Israeli diplomatic missions around the world. "We are witnessing the terrible price of anti-Semitism and wild incitement against the state of Israel," he said. Israel's Foreign Ministry named the victims as Yaron Lischinsky, 28, who worked in the embassy’s political department, and his partner Sara Milgram of the public diplomacy department. They were a young couple who planned to become engaged next week in Jerusalem, said Israeli ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter. “They were a beautiful couple who came to enjoy an evening in Washington’s cultural centre,” he said. "The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend." The shooting drew immediate bipartisan condemnation in Washington. US President Donald Trump said "hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA". "These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, now!" he posted on his Truth Social platform. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the act “seems to be another horrific instance of antisemitism which as we know is all too rampant in our society”. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the attack. “This was a brazen act of cowardly, anti-Semitic violence," he wrote on X. "Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice.” In Israel, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the killings were directly connected to “incitement” against his country, “especially from Europe”. “Their words are modern blood libels,” he said at a press conference. “This is what happens when leaders in the world surrender to the Palestinian terrorist propaganda and serve it. Statements and attacks blame Israel instead of Hamas." The accusation follows criticism of Israel from Britain, France and Canada earlier this week over the war in Gaza. London called Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory "morally wrong" and unjustifiable. "I say today to these leaders and officials: Stop your incitement against Israel. Stop your false accusations,” Mr Saar responded on Thursday. Far-right Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu blamed the Washington attack on left-wing Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan, who said this week that Israel “kills babies as a hobby” in Gaza. “Yair Golan’s blood libels are echoed by Nazis and Israel haters around the world,” Mr Eliyahu wrote on X. “We’re now paying the price with the murderous terror attack in Washington, and history teaches us that we will pay more down the line. "Yair, the blood of the embassy employees is on your hands and on those of your friends.” The museum is in downtown Washington, close to the US Capitol and about 1.6km from the White House. Emergency vehicles remained at the scene in the early hours of Thursday after police cordoned off the area. Wednesday's event was an annual reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee for young Jewish professionals and the Washington diplomatic community. "We are devastated that two cherished friends and partners from the Israeli embassy were shot and killed as they left an American Jewish Committee event," the committee's CEO Ted Deutch said. "It strongly appears that this was an attack motivated by hate against the Jewish people and the Jewish state. This senseless hate and violence must stop." The FBI is assisting an investigation into the shooting to determine any potential ties to terrorism or hate crimes, said Steve Jensen, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the suspect, if charged, would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. She said in a post on X that she had been attending the museum event herself on Wednesday night. "I am on the scene of the horrible shooting outside the Washington, DC Capital Jewish Museum," she had posted earlier. "Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more."