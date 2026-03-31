  • Fire on Kuwaiti oil tanker anchored off Dubai's coast extinguished
  • Trump said to have told aides reopening of Hormuz not vital to ending war
  • Strait of Hormuz traffic down by 95 per cent
  • Debris from intercepted drone falls on homes in Saudi Arabia, officials say
  • Israeli army says four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon
  • ‘New order’: Iranian general hails joint fight with Houthis and Hezbollah
  • Iranian drone targets Thuraya Telecommunications Company in Sharjah
Updated: March 31, 2026, 9:38 AM