- Fire on Kuwaiti oil tanker anchored off Dubai's coast extinguished
- Trump said to have told aides reopening of Hormuz not vital to ending war
- Strait of Hormuz traffic down by 95 per cent
- Debris from intercepted drone falls on homes in Saudi Arabia, officials say
- Israeli army says four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon
- ‘New order’: Iranian general hails joint fight with Houthis and Hezbollah
- Iranian drone targets Thuraya Telecommunications Company in Sharjah
Updated: March 31, 2026, 9:38 AM